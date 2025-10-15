2025 BWF Denmark Open Day 2 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Lakshay Sen overcome slow starts in Odense

The second day of action at the BWF Denmark Open witnessed some cutthroat competition. Indian shuttlers delivered resilient performances and gave fans plenty to cheer for.

Ad

One of the most anticipated matches of the day was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles encounter. The Indians were last seen in action in September, when they claimed back-to-back runners-up finishes at the Hong Kong Open and China Open.

Today, Rankireddy and Shetty went up against the Scottish pair of Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley. The former World No.1 pair had a shaky start to their match, losing the first game 17-21. However, the duo quickly found their rhythm and went on to register a 21-11 win in the second game, before sealing their spot in the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-17 victory in the decider.

Ad

Trending

Up next, Rankireddy and Shetty will be taking on the Taiwanese duo of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan as they continue their hunt for their first title of 2025.

Elsewhere at the Denmark Open, Lakshya Sen was in action for his men's singles encounter. Much like Rankireddy and Shetty, Sen had a slow start to his opening round match in Odense. Squaring off against Nhat Nguyen, the Paris Olympics semifinalist lost the first game 10-21.

Ad

He then made a resounding comeback, clinching a 21-8 win to force a decider. The third game was an intensely fought affair, but Sen managed to hold off Nguyen and claim a 21-18 victory in a match that lasted almost 80 minutes.

Later tonight, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will be taking on the World No.5 duo of Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui for their first round match in the mixed doubles event. Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will go up against Wong Tien Chi and Lim Chiew Sien.

Ad

BWF Denmark Open 2025: Full results from day two (Indians only)

Results from day two of the Denmark Open:

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Christopher Grimley/Matthew Grimley (Scotland) 17-21, 21-11, 21-17

Men's Singles

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Adnan Maulana/Indah Cahya Sari Jamil (Indonesia) beat Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan (India) 21-14, 21-11

Up Next:

Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (China) vs Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India)

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) vs Wong Tien Chi/Lim Chiew Sien (Malaysia)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More