2025 BWF Denmark Open Day 3 Results: Lakshya Sen ousts Anders Antonsen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sail into quarterfinals

Thursday at the Denmark Open marked a triumphant outing for Indian shuttlers. After a shaky start at the Super 750, both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen claimed dominant wins at the event.

Ad

The day kicked off with Sen's men's singles encounter. The Indian began his campaign yesterday with a hard fought win over Nhat Nguyen, ousting the Irish shuttler over the course of three games in a match that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

Today, Lakshya Sen was up against second seed Anders Antonsen. The tall Dane’s overpowering attack combined with Sen’s tenacious defense promised to deliver a thrilling match that would see both shuttlers breathing down each other's necks as they fought for victory.

Ad

Trending

However, the encounter unfolded in a rather anti-climactic fashion. Sen dictated the pace of the rallies from the very beginning, and went on to clinch a convincing 21-13, 21-14 victory in 53 minutes. Up next, the Indian will go on to face either Weng Hong Yang or Alex Lanier.

On the men's doubles end of things at the Denmark Open, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were in action for their round of 16 match. After a rocky start to their campaign in Odense yesterday, Rankireddy and Shetty looked well acclimatised to the court conditions today, claiming a 21-19, 21-17 victory over the Taiwanese pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

Ad

For their quarterfinals encounter, Rankireddy and Shetty will likely run into Indonesian pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat.

2025 BWF Denmark Open: Full results from day three (Indians only)

Results from day three of the Denmark Open:

Men's Singles Round of 16

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Anders Antonsen (Denmark) 21-13, 21-14

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei) 21-19,21-17

Ad

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (China) won by walkover against Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More