2025 BWF Denmark Open Day 4 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty keep title hopes alive, Lakshya Sen’s campaign meets disappointing end

The Denmark Open's quarterfinals matches on Friday, October 17, witnessed some incredible action. For Indian badminton fans, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles outing was the highlight of the day, while Lakshya Sen's defeat saw many rue what feels like a missed opportunity.

First up on court today was the duo of Rankireddy and Shetty. The former World No.1 pair pairing was up against Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat today. Rankireddy and Shetty have experienced a mixed run in Odense so far, and today was no different.

The Indians got the match off to a strong start, clinching a 21-15 win in the first game. However, as the shuttlers changed ends, Ardianto and Hidayat quickly clawed their way back into the battle. The tenacious Indonesians kept par with Rankireddy and Shetty, before winning the second game 21-18.

The decider was an exciting affair. As both pairings turned their game up a notch, fans were treated to some incredible badminton before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-16 victory to move into the semifinals.

Soon after Rankireddy and Shetty's victorious outing, Lakshya Sen got down to business on court number two at the Jyske Bank Arena. The 24-year-old had registered an impressive start to his campaign at the Denmark Open, battling past Nhat Nguyen, before disposing of World No.2 Anders Antonsen with ease.

However, the Sen that towered over Antonsen yesterday and wowed audiences with his gameplay was missing in action today. Competing against seventh seed Alex Lanier, the Indian looked lost throughout his battle against the Frenchman.

As he struggled to put together long rallies and consistent attacks, Sen was handed a 9-21, 14-21 defeat by Lanier in a match that lasted just 44 minutes.

2025 Denmark Open: Full results from day 4 (Indians only)

Full results from quarterfinals matches at the Denmark Open:

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat (Indonesia) 21-15, 18-21, 21-16

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Alex Lanier (France) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-9, 21-14

