2025 BWF Denmark Open Day 5 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty upset by Japanese pair

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's campaign at the Denmark Open has come to a close. With this, the Indians’ hunt for their first title of 2025 continues.

Rankireddy and Shetty kicked off their time in Odense against Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley, claiming a hard fought win over the Scotts. They then went on to dispose of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan with ease, before encountering another challenging roadblock in Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat.

For their semifinals encounter, Rankireddy and Shetty took on Japanese World No.10s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, a duo they've beaten multiple times before. However, Hoki and Kobayashi were simply too good today.

The clash between the two pairs began on a thrilling note, with Hoki and Kobayashi establishing their dominance early to claim a 11-6 lead in the first game. Rankireddy and Shetty made a valiant effort after the interval, and while the Indians drew the score level at 14-14, ultimately it was the Japanese who won the opening game 23-21.

The second game was a different story. While the battle began with both pairs going neck and neck with each other, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled ahead at 8-5 and were constantly out of reach for Hoki and Kobayashi, eventually claiming a 21-18 victory.

Unfortunately for Indian badminton enthusiasts, the decider witnessed a magnificent Japanese resurgence. With a clinical attack and an impenetrable defence, the Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi quickly tamed Rankireddy and Shetty to clinch a 21-16 win and move forward into the finals.

Despite their exit, this remains Rankireddy and Shetty’ best showing at the Denmark Open.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to return to action at the French Open

After wrapping up their campaign at the Denmark Open, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now return to action at the French Open. The Super 750 is scheduled to take place at Cesson-Sévigné between October 21 and 26, and the Indians will arrive at the event as the defending champions.

Joining Rankireddy and Shetty in France will be Lakshya Sen, as well as rising stars Anmol Kharb and Ayush Shetty.

