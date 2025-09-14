2025 BWF Hong Kong Open Finals Results: Title drought for India continues

Finals day at the Hong Kong Open brought a slew of disappointments for India. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their men's doubles encounter, while Lakshya Sen failed to overcome the hurdle presented by Li Shi Feng.

On Sunday at the Super 500, Rankireddy and Shetty were the first Indians in action. The duo, who won a bronze medal at the World Championships last month, had a difficult start to their campaign in Hong Kong. They required three-games to make it past their opening round matches, but by the time they reached the semifinals, they seemed to have hit their stride.

On finals day, the former World No.1 pair took on long time rivals Liang Wei-Kang and Wang Chang. The Indians had a promising start to the match, clinching the first set 21-19. However, Liang and Wang, hungry for revenge after their loss in Paris last month, quickly took control of play in the latter half, winning the next two games 21-14, 21-17, to lay claim to the Hong Kong Open title.

Up next, Lakshya Sen took on Li Shi Feng for his men's singles battle. The 24-year-old Indian had enjoyed a solid run all week and was on the brink of winning his first title of the season.

However, as luck would have it, Sen quickly fell apart under the punishing pace set by Li Shi Feng. Despite the Indian’s rock solid defense, Li found space in the court with ease, clinching a 21-15, 21-12 victory.

Overall, despite their disappointmenting Sunday at the Hong Kong Open, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen enjoyed a largely positive week. Up next, the Indians will return to action at the China Masters Super 750 scheduled to take place next week.

2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results from finals day (Indians only)

Sen at the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships - Day One (Image Source: Getty)

Here are the finals results from the Hong Kong Open:

Men's Doubles Finals

Liang Wei-Kang/Wang Chang (China) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) 19-21, 21-14, 21-17

Men's Singles Finals

Li Shi Feng (China) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-15, 21-13

