  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • 30 Indian athletes suspended by NADA for failing dope tests

30 Indian athletes suspended by NADA for failing dope tests

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 27, 2025 08:51 IST
NADA presents annual report 2022 - Source: Getty
NADA presents annual report 2022 - Source: Getty

Popy Hazarika, who won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Championships in Noida in 2023, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) along with several other athletes. The 26-year-old had won gold in the 59kg category. Three minors are also a part of the list.

Hazarika also bagged the silver medal in the same category at the Commonwealth Championships 2021 in Tashkent. She lifted 189 kg (84 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk) to hold the second spot after Nigeria’s Rafiatu Lawal, who lifted 207 kg (92 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk).

Some other athletes on the list of 30 suspended names are U-20 hammer thrower Anshika Singh, and Sumita, who won the bronze medal in 1500m at the Senior National Open. On December 8, 2024, Anshika won the gold medal with a throw of 52.72 meters, leaving behind Punjab’s Haqikat (48.37 meters) and Haryana’s Sneha (47.89 meters).

also-read-trending Trending

Anusha Biswas, who won the silver medal in the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships in 2024, is also a part of the list of suspended athletes.

List of sportspersons who are provisionally suspended

Weightlifting: Shyopat Singh, Avinash, Sachin Mehmi, Hansraj, Khushi Kag, Vikas Variya, Ganesh Kushwaha, Kavinder, Gurwinder Singh, Srilakshmi Chukka, Bhinder Pal, Manpreet Kaur, Kuldeep Sahu, Harshit Angadi.

Athletics: Muskan Rana, Manjeet Kumar Mahto, Sunita, Pranita Bavadekar, Mayank Yadav, Vijay Ramajayam, M Sathish Kumar, R Lavanya, Ravi, Aleena Vincent, Gulshan Dungdung, Anshika Singh, Anusha Biswas, Sipra Sarkar (participation during ineligibility period).

Powerlifting: Popy Hazarika, Mohan Kumar, Ruturaj Prakash, Mohit Kumar, Aditya Sharma, Pratheeksha GN, Kchetrapal Singh, PV Manjesh, Pravati Singh, Honey Dabas (Para), Wrestling: Gesu, Mohit Khokhar, Bunty, Gaurav Kumar, Ankit, Amit, Shubham Babaso, Savita.

Kabaddi: Surinder Kumar, Vivek, Abhijeet Malik

Judo: R Anitha, Neha, Jatin

Cycling: Luv Kumar Yadav, Gurnoor Poonia,

Para-athletics: Vishnu Kant, Kalaiselvan Kalyansundaram

Handball: Nina Shil.

Basketball: Shivendra Pandey

Wushu: Aman

Boxing: Shankar Thapa, Sri Vengatesh.

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी