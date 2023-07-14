Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: Indian domination continues on Day 2

Day 2 of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 saw the Indian contingent adding 10 more medals to the tally. The total number of medals increased to 27. On Day 1, Indian weightlifters were able to clinch 12 gold and five silver medals.

That domination continued today and Indian athletes proved their worth. Shubham Todkar won the gold medal in the 61kg senior category. He lifted a total weight of 259kg (115 kg+144 kg). He finished ahead of Srilanka's Kamal Deshappriya having a total weight lifted of 238kg and David Mok with 198kg. But Todkar wasn't the only senior to perform exceptionally.

In the Women's senior category, Popy Hazarika triumphed in the 59kg category. She lifted a total weight of 189kg (84 kg +105 kg). She was followed by Malta's Tenishia Thornton with a total weight of 186kg and South Africa's Anneke Spies with 185kg.

Meanwhile, the other senior athlete to grab a gold medal was S. Nirupama Devi. She produced an impressive show, lifting a total of 206kg. She was followed by her compatriot, Pallavi S having a total weight of 193 kg. Canada's Monica Knowlton, with the same total weight of 193 kg, earned her medal too.

These weren't the only weightlifters who participated in the Day 2 of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023. Gold medals were won in the Junior as well as Youth categories by the Indian athletes.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023: Day 2 Results for Indian Contingent

Here is the list of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 Day 2 medalists:

Bedabrate Bharali - Gold Medal: Men's 67kg Youth Category - Total weight 269kg

Markio Tario - Gold Medal: Men's 67kg Junior category - Total weight 278kg

Harika B - Gold Medal: Women's 59kg Youth category - Total weight 172kg

Sonam Singh - Gold Medal: Women's 59kg Junior category - Total Weight 167kg

T. Madhavan - Silver Medals: Junior and Senior 67 Kg categories - Total weight 268kg (Both)

