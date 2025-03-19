"Bring your girls to akhadas" - Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt urges parents to bring their daughters back to wrestling

Over the last two years, Indian wrestling has been a cauldron of controversies. Amid concerns of sexual harassment, protests, suspensions, and administrative uncertainty, the narrative has been dominated by upheaval and instability. However, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt believes that it is now slowly coming back on track.

Speaking to All India Radio (Akashvani) at the recently held selection trials for the Senior Asian Championship, Yogeshwar said:-

"There is a lot of excitement among the wrestlers because after a long time, wrestling has returned to its old ways. All the coaches, referees, wrestlers and their well-wishers are here. All are very excited. Everyone wants the old days of wrestling to come back."

In the same conversation, Yogeshwar lamented the chaos Indian wrestling has endured and urged parents to encourage their daughters to return to the sport.

"The last 2 years have been damaging for Indian wrestling. A lot of wrong has happened with Indian wrestling." he said, "Particularly, our junior wrestlers faced a lot of problems. A lot young girls, who had started wrestling in akhadas. Such an atmosphere was created that parents took them back home. To all those parents and fans of wrestling, I would say that the future of wrestling in the country is bright. Our girls’ future is bright. So bring your kids, bring your girls to the akhadas. Instill within them the passion to become Olympic champions. And think that we have to win a medal for the country."

He further added:-

"The government is trying that the 2036 Olympics are held in India. So, the 12-14 year olds who are in this sport could be the contenders for winning gold then. So, they should work hard for it."

"We have won many bronze and silver medals. Now, India wants gold" - Yogeshwar Dutt

Wrestling is the only sport that has brought India medals in each of the last five Olympics. The progression started with Sushil Kumar's bronze at Beijing in 2008. Yogeshwar Dutt himself secured a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

"We won medals in five successive Olympics." he said in the same conversation, "Then (last year), it was a bad phase for Indian wrestling, despite that our wrestlers did not go off the rails. But the junior players had to bare the brunt. The junior wrestlers were the hardest hit. But now, it is about coming out of that and working hard and winning medals for the country."

Yogeshwar believes that the bar of expectation has now risen and that the Indian wrestling fraternity now yearns for gold.

"I believe today Indian wresting wants to win the Olympic gold. We have won many bronze and silver medals. We have many Olympian wrestlers. Now, everyone wants to be an Olympic Champion." he said, "The next Olympics will be held in 2028. We want that India should win 2-3 medals in wresting there including gold."

Yogeshwar retired from wrestling in 2018 and currently runs his own wrestling academy. He is also credited with mentoring in Bajrang Punia's medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

