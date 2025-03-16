Antim Panghal among 30 wrestlers selected to represent India at 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship

India have finalized a 30-member squad for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, set to take place in Amman, Jordan, from March 25 to 30. Among the selected wrestlers is Asian Games bronze medallist Antim Panghal, who secured her spot in the women’s 53kg category with a commanding performance at the selection trials held at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, March 15.

Ad

Panghal, who won a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships, returned to the continental tournament after missing last year’s edition due to injury. The 20-year-old showed no signs of struggle in selection trials, winning both her bouts in dominant fashion. She pinned Swati Shinde of Maharashtra and Hinaben of Gujarat, not even needing to complete a full six-minute bout in either match.

Her selection ensures that India will have a strong representation in the women’s division, with the young wrestler looking to improve upon her previous silver medal finish.

Ad

Trending

The trials in New Delhi saw intense competition across all three wrestling disciplines: men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle. However, Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was unable to compete due to injury. With a strong lineup, India will aim for a successful campaign at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

The full list of Indian wrestlers selected for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships is as follows:

Indian Wrestling contingent for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship

Men’s Freestyle Team:

Ad

57kg: Chirag

Chirag 61kg: Udit

Udit 65kg: Sujit

Sujit 70kg: Vishal Kaliraman

Vishal Kaliraman 74kg: Jaideep

Jaideep 79kg: Chandermohan

Chandermohan 86kg: Mukul Dahiya

Mukul Dahiya 92kg: Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia 97kg: Jointy Kumar

Jointy Kumar 125kg: Dinesh

Men’s Greco-Roman Team:

55kg: Nitin

Nitin 60kg: Sumit

Sumit 63kg: Umesh

Umesh 67kg: Neeraj

Neeraj 72kg: Kuldeep Malik

Kuldeep Malik 77kg: Sagar

Sagar 82kg: Rahul

Rahul 87kg: Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar 97kg: Nitesh

Nitesh 130kg: Prem

Women’s Wrestling Team:

50kg: Ankush

Ankush 53kg: Antim Panghal

Antim Panghal 55kg: Nishu

Nishu 57kg: Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma 59kg: Muskan

Muskan 62kg: Manisha

Manisha 65kg: Monika

Monika 68kg: Mansi Lathar

Mansi Lathar 72kg: Jyoti Berwal

Jyoti Berwal 76kg: Reetika

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback