Antim Panghal among 30 wrestlers selected to represent India at 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Mar 16, 2025 14:30 IST
Antim Panghal among 30 wrestlers selected to represent India at 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship (Image via United World Wrestling)
Antim Panghal among 30 wrestlers selected to represent India at 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship

India have finalized a 30-member squad for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, set to take place in Amman, Jordan, from March 25 to 30. Among the selected wrestlers is Asian Games bronze medallist Antim Panghal, who secured her spot in the women’s 53kg category with a commanding performance at the selection trials held at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, March 15.

Panghal, who won a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships, returned to the continental tournament after missing last year’s edition due to injury. The 20-year-old showed no signs of struggle in selection trials, winning both her bouts in dominant fashion. She pinned Swati Shinde of Maharashtra and Hinaben of Gujarat, not even needing to complete a full six-minute bout in either match.

Her selection ensures that India will have a strong representation in the women’s division, with the young wrestler looking to improve upon her previous silver medal finish.

also-read-trending Trending

The trials in New Delhi saw intense competition across all three wrestling disciplines: men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle. However, Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was unable to compete due to injury. With a strong lineup, India will aim for a successful campaign at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

The full list of Indian wrestlers selected for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships is as follows:

Indian Wrestling contingent for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship

Men’s Freestyle Team:

  • 57kg: Chirag
  • 61kg: Udit
  • 65kg: Sujit
  • 70kg: Vishal Kaliraman
  • 74kg: Jaideep
  • 79kg: Chandermohan
  • 86kg: Mukul Dahiya
  • 92kg: Deepak Punia
  • 97kg: Jointy Kumar
  • 125kg: Dinesh

Men’s Greco-Roman Team:

  • 55kg: Nitin
  • 60kg: Sumit
  • 63kg: Umesh
  • 67kg: Neeraj
  • 72kg: Kuldeep Malik
  • 77kg: Sagar
  • 82kg: Rahul
  • 87kg: Sunil Kumar
  • 97kg: Nitesh
  • 130kg: Prem

Women’s Wrestling Team:

  • 50kg: Ankush
  • 53kg: Antim Panghal
  • 55kg: Nishu
  • 57kg: Neha Sharma
  • 59kg: Muskan
  • 62kg: Manisha
  • 65kg: Monika
  • 68kg: Mansi Lathar
  • 72kg: Jyoti Berwal
  • 76kg: Reetika

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
