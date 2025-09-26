Midfielder Monika Malik, who emerged as the costliest Indian women's player of the Hockey India League auction, is hopeful that her upcoming stint with the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will enable her to return to the Indian core group. Monika, who was dropped from the team while also going unsold during the opening season of the women's HIL, was picked by the Tigers for ₹15 lakhs after a bidding war with the Delhi SG Pipers.The Haryana girl, who has played well over 200 internationals for India, reckoned that her presence as a senior member of the team during the recent Asia Cup could have bolstered the Indian backlines.Responding to a question from Sportskeeda at the post-HIL press conference, an emotional Monika appealed to the team management to consider current fitness levels and not make selection calls based solely on long-term objectives.&quot;I appeal to the team management to consider current fitness levels for selection. It would be apt to consider selection based on whether or not a particular player is expected to remain fit over the next couple of years or so, and not extend the duration to 4 or 5 years,&quot; Monika stressed.&quot;I may or may not be fit until the 2028 LA Olympics, but I am certain that I have it in me to play for India until the 2026 Asian Games,&quot; the 31-year-old also stated.Monika, who followed the recent Asia Cup closely, opined that she could have made a difference to her team's fortunes by being present on the pitch. The Indian veteran also shed light on China's recent ascendancy on the world stage.&quot;Having watched the recent Asia Cup, I was under the impression that I could have assisted the team as a senior player in defence,&quot; Monika opined.&quot;The present Chinese team have improved by leaps and bounds thanks to their coach. From what I observed, they are a lot more confident now as compared to before,&quot; she observed.&quot;It was difficult to stay away from hockey&quot; - Rupinder Pal Singh returns to HILRupinder retired after India's bronze-medal win in Tokyo - Source: GettyRupinder Pal Singh, who was part of the winning Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers team in the previous edition of the Hockey India League, was bought by the Delhi SG Pipers side for ₹12 lakhs. The ace drag-flicker who retired in 2021 told Sportskeeda that regular gym sessions help him stay fit, thereby enabling him to continue playing hockey.&quot;I work in the gym for an hour or two to work on my strength and conditioning. Since I was on the verge of getting into a job, I reckoned the previous edition would be my last HIL. At the same time, it was difficult to stay away from hockey, which is now a passion,&quot; Rupinder disclosed.He also lauded compatriot Harmanpreet Singh for his consistency despite the many challenges drag-flickers face.&quot;The career of a drag-flicker is such that one performs extremely well for two or three tournaments, which is followed by a less successful period. Harmanpreet Singh has been doing well over the years despite all the analysis being done by the opposition by changing his strategy,&quot; Rupinder explained.Junior India goalkeeper Vivek Lakra was snapped by the Bengal Tigers for a whopping ₹23 lakhs at the Hockey India League auction.