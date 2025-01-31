Davis Cup 2025: Indian captain reflects on absence of Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri for the World Group I Playoff clash against Togo 

India is gearing up to take on Togo in the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association's Centre Court on February 1-2. However, the absence of two key players, Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri, has raised concerns ahead of the crucial tie.

Nagal, India’s highest-ranked singles player, will miss his third consecutive Davis Cup tie, while Bhambri, the country’s top-ranked doubles player at ATP 47, has also opted out. Their absence leaves a significant void, but captain Rohit Rajpal remains optimistic about India's chances despite the setbacks.

At the pre-draw media interaction on Thursday, January 30, Rajpal acknowledged that missing the country’s best-ranked singles and doubles players is a big blow but emphasized that efforts were made to bring them back into the squad.

Trending

“We certainly miss our No. 1 singles and doubles players. Both are good guys and whatever differences they have, I tried to reach out and sort them out before this tie. I could not do it but going forward, I am confident we will be able to and have them back playing for us,” Rajpal said.

The India captain also highlighted the challenges professional tennis players face and stressed the need for a better understanding between players and officials.

“But it’s a complex issue. Professional tennis is brutal, players are away from home and traveling week after week, and we need to be a little more sensitive to these guys need to understand their needs. We have already come a long way and they have done great service for India in the past, I don’t see why they won’t do it again,” he insisted.

Mukund returns as India looks to end Davis Cup qualifiers drought

Despite Nagal and Bhambri’s absence, India has a strong lineup, with S. Mukund making his return after the All India Tennis Association (AITA) lifted his suspension. Mukund missed India’s tie against Sweden last year, but is now back in the squad, which also features Ramkumar Ramanathan and debutant Karan Singh as singles options. In doubles, Olympian N. Sriram Balaji will team up with debutant Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

India, a three-time Davis Cup finalist, has struggled to reach the qualifiers since its 1-3 loss to Croatia in 2021. A win against Togo, currently ranked World No. 73, will take them to the next round, where they will compete against one of the 12 winners from the other Group I Playoffs in September. However, a loss would mean relegation to World Group II.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback