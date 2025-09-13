  • home icon
Davis Cup: India vs Switzerland - Doubles and reverse singles, preview, prediction & live streaming details

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 13, 2025 04:34 GMT
India are one away from clinching their World Group I Davis Cup tie against Switzerland - Source: Asian Tennis Federation on X/Swiss Tennis on X
India got off to a dream start on the opening day of their World Group I Davis Cup tie against Switzerland at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, on Friday (September 12). Debutant Suresh Dhakshineswar stunned Switzerland's Jerome Kym 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the opening singles rubber before Sumit Nagal defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-6 (4).

The Indians are one win away from defeating the Swiss in the away Davis Cup tie, with the doubles and the reverse singles encounters scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli will take on the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet in the doubles rubber.

Balaji and Bollipalli have had mixed fortunes in recent times. The Indian duo reached the final of the Sumter Challenger in the US, losing to the all-American pair of Patrik Trhac and Ryan Seggerman in the title round.

The Indians failed to advance past the opening round of the US Open after losing to the Dutch-American pair of Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov.

Notably, Balaji and Bollipalli went down fighting against the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Dominick Stricker in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad in July.

In Biel, however, the pressure will be on Jakub Paul and Davis Cup debutant Henry Bernet in what will be an absolute must-win contest for the home side.

The Indians will have a distinct edge in the reverse singles, given the manner in which World No. 155 Jerome Kym was outplayed by Suresh Dhakshineswar, ranked 626.

Despite firing in a barrage of powerful first serves in the opening set, Kym was no match for Dhakshineswar, who came into his own in the second set.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, however, appeared to be on the verge of a fightback in the second set after going down to Sumit Nagal in the opening set. Huesler threatened to break Nagal's serve twice in the second set, but the Indian maintained his composure to come through in style.

India vs Switzerland Davis Cup Match Details

Match Details: India vs Switzerland, Doubles and Reverse Singles, Davis Cup World Group I

Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, Switzerland

India vs Switzerland Davis Cup Day 2 Prediction

With the Indians leading 2-0, expect Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli to get past Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet in three sets.

Sumit Nagal will go into the reverse singles rubber against Jerome Kym as the absolute favourite. Expect the Indian to wrap up the match in two sets.

Suresh Dhakshineswar will be put to the test by Marc-Andrea Huesler in what could turn out to be a dead rubber, should India clinch the tie before the final reverse singles. Expect Huesler to prevail in three sets.

India vs Switzerland Live Streaming Details

The Davis Cup tie matches between India and Switzerland will be telecast on DD Sports and live-streamed on Prasar Bharati's YouTube channel.

