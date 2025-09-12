Sumit Nagal of India will face Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second singles rubber of the Davis Cup World Group I tie between India and Switzerland to be played on the indoor hard courts of the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel on Friday (September 12). India's Suresh Dhakshineswar will play the opening singles against Jerome Kym.Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli will team up for India against the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Davis Cup debutant Henry Bernet for the doubles on Saturday.India defeated Togo 4-0 in the Davis Cup playoffs in Delhi earlier this year en route to the World Group I stage, while Switzerland went down to Spain 0-3 in Biel.Sumit Nagal has had a disappointing season thus far. Nagal made it to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event in Tulln, Austria, following an early exit in the Dobrich Challenger in Sofia, Bulgaria.The 28-year-old failed to make it past the qualifiers at the French Open and Wimbledon after having lost in the opening round of the Australian Open.Currently ranked World No. 290, the player from Haryana reached a career-high ranking of 68 in 2024.Meanwhile, Zurich-born Marc-Andrea Huesler is currently ranked 222 with a career-high ranking of 47 back in 2023.The 29-year-old can boast of having defeated a few fancied players in the past. The left-handed Huesler got past Holger Rune in the final to clinch his first ATP tour title in Sofia back in 2022 after defeating Pablo-Carreno Busta, who was then a top-20 player.Huesler last played the ATP Challenger event in Istanbul earlier this month, failing to get past the Round of 32.The Swiss player's best run this season was registered at the Cuernavaca Challenger in Mexico when he defeated Russian-born Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko to claim the title in April.Sumit Nagal and Marc-Andrea Huesler faced off in an exhibition match back in 2020, with the Indian prevailing 7-6, 7-6.Sumit Nagal vs Marc-Andrea Huesler Davis Cup Match DetailsMatch Details: Sumit Nagal vs Marc-Andrea Huesler, Singles, Davis Cup World Group IDate &amp; Time: Friday, September 12, 2025, will follow the opening singles fixture.Venue: Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, SwitzerlandSumit Nagal vs Marc-Andrea Huesler PredictionWith both players not at their best, the Sumit Nagal-Marc-Andrea Huesler encounter is poised to be close, but the Swiss would fancy their chances more on the indoor hard courts of Biel. Expect Nagal's experience to see him through the encounter in three sets.Sumit Nagal vs Marc-Andrea Huesler Live Streaming DetailsThe Davis Cup tie matches between India and Switzerland will be telecast on DD Sports and live-streamed on Prasar Bharati's YouTube channel.