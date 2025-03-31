[Exclusive] "Life has become easy now" - Preethi Pal on how her twin medals at Paralympics 2024 changed her life

Greatness is not a privilege, it is a possibility that lives within all of us. Yet, only a few ever realise it. Most surrender to the circumstances that surround them. Others, to inhibitions created in their own head. Perhaps, luck plays its part too. But then, there are stories like that of Preethi Pal, which reiterate that if determined enough, anyone can rise to the top.

Ad

The cards that life dealt her were far from ideal — born in a poor family with deformed feet. She had to wear calipers for most of her childhood. Life-threatening diseases to her were like London buses — always coming in pairs. She grew up as an underconfident kid, always at the receiving end of mean comments.

Last year, she made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win multiple track and field medals at the Paralympics. Recently, yours truly had the privilege to ask this fighter, how her life had changed post the triumph.

Ad

Trending

"It is a lot different now." she said, "Earlier it used to be difficult, things are easy now. Earlier I used to hesitate to even talk to my coach. Life has become easy now. We have become able in many ways. It is all due to my medals. You get a confidence inside."

This exclusive conversation happened in New Delhi during the World Para-Athletics Grand Prix 2025, where in the Women's 200m, she had won the silver medal, or as some would say, missed out on the gold.

Ad

"It hasn’t been long since our workout (and preparation) began. This was our off season. We were not in practice. I am not happy with this timing, but since I was not in practice even, it is alright."

In para-sports, athletes are classified based on their impairments. Preethi Pal competes in the T35 category. However, at this competition in New Delhi, due to the lack of participants in that category, she was clubbed in a race which included competitors from other categories as well. This was definitely not ideal. Yet, she returned a podium finish.

Ad

Despite that, she knows that there is room for improvement. She has her eyes set on the Para-Athletic World Championships 2025, which will be held at the same venue in September.

"The World Championship is the next target. I got bronze at Paris (Paralympics 2024), the competitiors (at the World Championship) will be the same." she said suggesting that the competition will not be getting any easier.

Ad

Yet, her newfound confidence fuels her optimism.

"Diet has improved, we have got equipments." she said, "Perhaps, we will now see a lot more improvement in timing. World Championship will happen in September, we will see then...."

Just as Preethi was busy describing her plans for the marquee event in September, a voice called out her name. It was a lean-looking man in the stands.

Ad

"That is Gajendra sir," said Preethi. It was her coach whom she had addressed as "Gajju Bhaiya" in media interactions in the past.

"I used to vomit, used to have loose motions" - Preethi Pal on how enduring tough workouts prepared her for glory

Gajendra Singh, an army man by profession, is a renowned para-athletics coach. If you're familiar with the Indian para-sports landscape, you have probably heard about how he sold his land to raise funds to help his visually-impaired wife, Simran Sharma, start her para-athletics career. Simran too won her first Paralympics medal at Paris last year.

Ad

It is hard to find a Preethi Pal interview where she doesn't heap praises on Gajendra Singh and Simran Sharma for the role they have played in her life. After all, such has been the support.

"This is something really special about him (Gajendra). He has never differentiated between the two of us. At the ground we both are athletes. She (Simran) is an athlete, so am I. The workout is the same, the behaviour is the same. At the ground, she is not his wife, she is an athlete too." she said

Ad

While the support has been comforting, it doesn't spare her from the hardships of tough workouts that athletes are supposed to go through. But Preethi knows that it is those difficult hours that have made her what she is today.

"There is a lactic (threshold) workout for endurance. I am okay till 100-200 but when you have to do more than 200 reps, saans attack jaati hai (you are gasping for breathe)." said Preethi, "I used to vomit, used to have loose motions. So, I used to go to the bathroom without telling him. Then he used to send Simran Di to find me. The workout had to be completed in any circumstance. This is all the fruit of those days."

Perhaps, the daunting problems life hurled her way helped Preethi become mentally strong. Gajendra and Simran's support has helped her become stronger physically. Both equally crucial in making her the champion she has become today. Her journey in itself is a message that success doesn't come with a birthmark, it is carved through grit, determination and perseverance that knows no bounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback