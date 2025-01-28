Hockey India League: Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika, where to watch, preview, prediction, team news

Hyderabad Toofans and Team Gonasika face off in their last and final pool game of the ongoing Hockey India League on Tuesday (January 28).

A win for the Toofans, who are placed second on the points table, would place Pasha Gademan's side within striking distance of the playoffs. Team Gonasika will play no further part in the competition regardless of the result of their tenth league encounter.

The Hyderabad side is currently one of three teams tied on 17 points with four wins out of nine games but are ahead of Soorma HC and Tamil Nadu Dragons owing to a far healthier goal difference.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Hyderabad Toofans registered an emphatic 3-1 win against the UP Rudras in their previous outing and will be keen to carry the momentum into the crucial encounter on Tuesday.

The Toofans will be hoping that Gonzalo Peillat continues to strike the target from the top of the circle as he did against the Rudras. Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive throughout the competition, will need to find a way to beat Oliver Payne in goal.

A formidable forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, SV Sunil, Nikkin Thimmaiah and Victor Charlet has failed to click consistently enough for Team Gonasika. If Paul Revington's side does get going though, the Toofans will have to tighten up the backlines considerably.

Expand Tweet

Team Gonasika will no doubt be inspired by their 3-1 win against the Toofans in the round-robin stage of the tournament while also knowing that Gademan's team has improved considerably since.

With the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers having qualified for the semifinals of the Hockey India League, four teams are now in with a chance to bag the remaining three places.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika, League Match, Hockey India League 2024

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika: Full Squads

Team Gonasika

Goalkeepers: Oliver Payne, Kamalbir Singh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Tim Howard, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjeep Nilam Xess, Birendra Lakra, Anmol Ekka, Yogember Rawat, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Jacob Draper, Yashdeep Siwach, Jack Waller, Timothee Clement, Lee Morton, Vishnukant Singh, Sannuvanda Uthappa, Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Nikkin Thimmaiah, Struan Walker, SV Sunil, Victor Charlet, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh

Hyderabad Toofans

Goalkeepers: Vikas Dahiya, Dominic Dixon, Bikramjit Singh

Defenders: Ravindra Akshay Avhad, Mukul Sharma, Amandeep Lakra, Devinder Walmiki, Gonzalo Peillat, Arthur de Sloover, Jacob Anderson, Rajawat Sundaram Singh

Midfielders: Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, Nic Woods, Aakib Rahim Sayyed, Maico Casella, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Timothy Daniel, Shilanand Lakra, Rohit Singh, Talwinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh

Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika: Prediction

Dominic Dixon and Bikramjit Singh have been exceptional in goal for the Toofans even as Tim Brand displays his goalscoring prowess having scored 5 thus far. The Hyderabad side is no longer overly dependent on Gonzalo Peillat but will need to be wary of a Gonasika outfit who will be aiming to end the tournament with a win.

Score Prediction: Team Gonasika 1 - 3 Hyderabad Toofans

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback