Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Soorma Hockey Club will be looking to secure a Hockey India League semifinal spot when they take on the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in their last and final pool game on Wednesday (January 29).

The Bengal Tigers are the only side to have qualified for the playoffs thus far, with four teams still in the fray to clinch the other three spots.

Soorma HC had edged Colin Batch's team 2-1 when both sides last met nine days ago and would like nothing better than a repeat win to progress to the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the number of wins taking precedence over goal difference a fascinating scenario has taken shape on the Hockey India League points table.

The Hyderabad Toofans are on 18 points, having played their quota of ten pool games even as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers head the points table with just as many points and a game in hand.

The Tigers though have won six of their matches as compared to the Toofans who could notch up only four wins.

Soorma HC and the Tamil Nadu Dragons are in third and fourth place respectively with 17 points from 9 matches and 4 wins each. Soorma are ahead thanks to a positive goal difference while the Dragons have a goal difference of -1.

Expand Tweet

UP Rudras with 15 points from 9 games also have a chance to qualify for the semifinals having won five matches in the tournament thus far. The Rudras take on Tamil Nadu Dragons in a late-evening game which will determine the semifinal lineup.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

Soorma Hockey Club

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch, Mohith HS, Jashandeep Singh

Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Maurya Ashu, Pradip Mandal, Nicolas Della Torre, Jeremy Hayward, Sukhvinder, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar, Ankush, Victor Wegnez, Prabhjot Singh, Sunit Lakra, Harjeet Singh, Nicolas Poncelet

Forwards: Nicolas Keenan, Boris Burkhardt, Harish Somappa, Phil Roper, Pawan Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Gurjant Singh

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club: Prediction

Vincent Vanasch will be expected to play a key role for the Soormas in the crucial game while hoping to keep Rupinder Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh from scoring from the top of the circle.

Harmanpreet Singh who scored twice in his team's 5-3 win against Kalinga Lancers looks good to build on his tally. The skipper who has also been instrumental in helping his teammates score with probing long balls will seek to prevail in a game where penalty corners will be crucial for both teams.

Score Prediction: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3 - 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback