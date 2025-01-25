Hockey India League: Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, preview, prediction, team news, and streaming details

Tamil Nadu Dragons take on Team Gonasika in the first of two Hockey India League pool matches to be played in Rourkela on Saturday (January 25).

An absolute humdinger of a contest was played out between the two sides who last met in the round-robin stage of the competition over two weeks ago with the Tamil Nadu side edging Gonasika 6-5.

A lot has changed since then with regard to the fortunes of both teams. The Dragons are on the verge of making it to the playoffs even as Team Gonasika are not in contention for a semifinal place going into the match.

The TN Dragons failed to pick up full points in their previous game against the Hyderabad Toofans but did manage to earn a bonus point thanks to the shootout win. An outright win against Team Gonasika would guarantee the Dragons a place in the semifinals but getting past the Vizag-based side will not be easy.

Team Gonasika were distinctly unfortunate to have ended up on the losing side in three close games but have enough firepower in their ranks to spoil the party for an upbeat Tamil Nadu side.

With little to lose after having their title hopes shattered, Team Gonasika may be tough to contain if they commit personnel up front. The likes of SV Sunil, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Victor Charlet, and Araijeet Singh Hundal are more than capable of causing havoc for the best defensive formations in the business.

Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25, 2025, 6 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Full Squads

Team Gonasika

Goalkeepers: Oliver Payne, Kamalbir Singh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Tim Howard, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjeep Nilam Xess, Birendra Lakra, Anmol Ekka, Yogember Rawat, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Jacob Draper, Yashdeep Siwach, Jack Waller, Timothee Clement, Lee Morton, Vishnukant Singh, Sannuvanda Uthappa, Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Nikkin Thimmaiah, Struan Walker, SV Sunil, Victor Charlet, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Goalkeepers: David Harte, Arasu Senthamizh, Prince Deep Singh

Defenders: Jip Janssen, Kothajit Singh, Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM, Moritz Ludwig, Anand Y, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Chandan Yadav, Blake Govers, Thomas Sorsby, Shesha Gowda, Dhilipan M, Arun J, Tom Craig, Mohd. Raheel

Forwards: Martin Zwicker, Sudev Abharan, Karthi Selvam, Ganesh Majji, Nathan Ephraums, Uttam Singh

Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons: Prediction

The TN Dragons will need to get past Oliver Payne in goal and will hope that Jip Janssen can produce more of his magic from the top of the circle. A fast and entertaining contest may well be on the cards even as Gonasika seek to get their act together with a third tournament win and a match in hand before bowing out ahead of the playoffs.

Score Prediction:

Team Gonasika 2 - 3 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

