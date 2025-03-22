"I really enjoy watching the sport, especially our Thala MS Dhoni" - Inspired by cricket legend, Ramesh Shanmugam shines in Khelo India Para Games

Cricket legend MS Dhoni continues to inspire athletes to raise the bar across various sporting disciplines. Khelo India Para Games gold medalist Ramesh Shanmugam admitted to being a big fan of the former India skipper in a recent interview.

Ad

The lad from Tamil Nadu, who loves to watch Dhoni play, revealed that he would stop watching cricket once India's World Cup-winning captain retires.

Shanmugam, who lost both his legs following a lorry accident when he was eight, took to para-basketball and subsequently para-athletics despite having loved playing cricket earlier. The national record holder disclosed having been to many cricket matches to watch "Thala MS Dhoni."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I used to play cricket back in the day. I used to run fast and also was a wicketkeeper. I have been to several cricket matches as I really enjoy watching the sport, especially our Thala MS Dhoni,” he told SAI Media.

Following his unfortunate accident, Ramesh Shanmugam decided to pursue para-basketball while also studying BSc Biochemistry in Trichy.

Ad

He represented India in eight internationals but was unable to receive much support thus deciding to take up para-athletics.

Born to a farming family in Mannathampatty in the Trichy district, Shanmugam loved being a wicketkeeper during his childhood years and traveled to watch his idol MS Dhoni play.

Shanmugam also declared that he would no longer watch cricket once Dhoni hangs up his boots.

“Once MS Dhoni retires, I will stop watching cricket,” he stated.

Ad

"I felt I needed to achieve something" - MS Dhoni fan Ramesh Shanmugam after gold-medal win in Khelo India Para Games

The athletics competitions in the Khelo India Para Games are on at the JLN Stadium - Source: Kheloindia on X

MS Dhoni fan Ramesh Shanmugam, who is a national record holder in Men's 800m T53/T54, won gold medals in the Men’s 800m T53/T54 and 100m T53/T54 at the Khelo India Para Games on Friday (March 22).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

T54 is a category for wheelchair track athletes who have full function in their body with moderately or highly affected movement in the legs or the absence of limbs.

The need to "achieve something" and make a name for himself in the face of many hardships spurred the 30-year-old on to greater heights.

"I have faced a lot of hardships in my life. I felt I needed to achieve something. Every day just comes and goes. But I have the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself. I motivate myself each day to achieve my goals. I cannot stop," Ramesh Shanmugam explained after winning gold at the Khelo India Para Games.

Ad

Ramesh Shanmugam is pleased that his parents are now happy following his medal haul at the Khelo India Para Games.

"Now my parents are very happy. In 2023, Khelo India Para Games, I had won bronze. This time, I have won two gold medals. They are delighted with my growth. My family have always been without big supporters, including my wife. Without them I could not have won a single medal,” he disclosed.

The Khelo India Para Games are currently underway in New Delhi, with athletics being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback