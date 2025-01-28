"If I am fit and injury free, then why not?" - PV Sindhu's heart still yearns for the elusive Olympic gold

What makes a sportsperson 'great'? Talent? Self-belief? Skills? Those are surely the prerequisites. But beyond a certain level, when the margins are razor thin, perhaps what separates 'the best' from 'the rest' is an insatiable hunger that burns within.

Yours truly was privileged to get a glimpse of it last week, when PV Sindhu gave a sneak peek into her future ambitions during an exclusive chat ahead of the India Open.

"For me there is a lot more to achieve. I have the fire in me. I know I can do it. It is just the matter of time and a matter of rhythm," said Sindhu earnestly.

In a career that has spanned well over a decade now, Sindhu has achieved far more than what an average badminton player even aspires to. With five World Championship medals, two World Tour Finals medals, and two podium finishes at the Olympics to her name, there is a strong argument for even calling her India's greatest shuttler ever. Yet, she has the desire to achieve more.

"I think definitely a medal at the world championship. I would definitely want that. Also the All England Championship." said Sindhu, "Apart from that we have big tournaments like the World Tour Finals. I have had medals in them. But still every time you go on to the court you would want to win even if you've won that earlier."

With a history of over a hundred years, the All England Open Championship is widely considered the crown jewel of the badminton circuit. Only two Indians have ever won the coveted title — Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Gopichand Pullela in 2001. Both have coached/mentored Sindhu in the past.

Sindhu has featured in the tournament 12 times but failed to reach the finals even once. However, she has achieved what none of the other greats have — two Olympic medals: a silver at Rio de Janerio in 2016 and a bronze at Toyko in 2021.

"I am very fortunate, happy and proud to say that I have had back to back medals at Rio and at Tokyo. It definitely changed my life." said Sindhu, "Getting those two medals is itself a big thing for me."

Yet, her heart still yearns for the elusive gold.

"Yes, I had that (aim for gold) in Paris (Olympics 2024) but unfortunately it didn’t happen." remarked Sindhu. "So, I think it is time to get back and come back stronger. At the same time, definitely if I am fit and injury free, why not aim for another one?"

Sindhu is 29 now. For most players, it is the age when their peak is behind them. But it is her hunger and desire to be the best that keeps her going. Having struggled with injuries for a considerable period in the last Olympic cycle, she knows that remaining fit has to be a priority.

"I think for me it is just one tournament at a time. Because see if you are injured then there is no point talking about long term goals. It is important that you get perfect and be 100% and stay injury free." said Sindhu.

"It would be nice and good if I get another medal but it won’t be easy. I will have to work hard for it." she added.

A bumpy start to the 2025 season

PV Sindhu ended the previous year on a high by winning gold at the Syed Modi India International 2024. However, by her lofty standards, the start of 2025 has been a difficult one.

At the India Open, she won both of her first two matches in straight games but had a strenuous time in the quarterfinals against world no. 5 Gregoria Tunjung. Sindhu struggled to read the Indonesian's drop shots for the better part of the match and consequently, crashed out of the competition.

"It is sad, definitely. I have played a long match and it is sad that lost in the third set after fighting so hard. But the game is such that I have to come back stronger." said Sindhu while interacting to the media post the match.

"Quartefinals is not a bad result. But for me to improve, I think these are the matches that I need to look (at) and learn from my mistakes and comeback." she added.

The Indonesia Masters, held this week, was an even tougher pill to swallow. Against a lesser-fancied Vietnamese opponent, Sindhu lost two straight games to exit the tournament in the first round.

Having withdrawn from the Thailand Masters, Sindhu will next feature in the Badminton Asia Mixed Championship, which will be held next month in Qingdao, China. Her fans will hope that the rough start further intensifies her hunger, inspiring a robust comeback.

