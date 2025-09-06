India advance to final with dominant 7-0 win against China in Men's Hockey Asia Cup

A controlled, yet aggressive performance enabled India to defeat China 7-0 in their final Super 4's pool game of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup at Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday (September 6). As a result of the splendid win, the home side is through to the final of the competition.Dilpreet Singh played a stellar role for his side, displaying his wizardry in the striking circle while also assisting his teammates to get onto the scoresheet.India will face South Korea in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Sunday. The Koreans notched up a stunning 4-3 win against Malaysia in the last of their Super 4 matches.India came close to scoring with Mandeep Singh lurking in front of the Chinese goalmouth in the 3rd minute. The Indian striker failed to latch onto an angled cross.An opportunistic long overhead from Harmanpreet Singh was well brought down by Jarmanpreet Singh on the edge of the attacking circle. Jarmanpreet picked out Shilanand Lakra positioned right in front of the Chinese goal, with the Odisha player making no mistake from close range in the 4th minute.Dilpreet Singh doubled the lead for his team by deftly tapping in a penalty corner rebound in the 7th minute.Dilpreet's dribbling wizardry caused a moment of panic for the Chinese defence with three Indian players lying in wait for a probing cross inside the attacking circle in the 13th minute.Mandeep Singh justified his poacher tag by deftly tapping in a short corner rebound to enable the Indians to veer away to a 3-0 lead in the 18th minute.Raj Kumar Pal slotted the ball into the goal off a Dilpreet Singh cross in the 37th minute, even as the floodgates opened for the Indians. Dilpreet was in the thick of things, setting up Sukhjeet Singh to score India's fifth goal in the 39th minute.Abhishek got his name on the scoresheet with some assistance from Sukhjeet Singh, and the umpire who played advantage, thus allowing the duo to converge upon the Chinese goal in unison at the beginning of the final quarter.Abhishek took his tournament tally to 6 goals, scoring another in the 50th minute, much to the delight of coach Craig Fulton.Who are the leading Indian goalscorers in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup?Harmanpreet Singh has scored 7 goals for India in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup - Source: GettyAhead of the final days' action at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Akhimullah Anuar of Malaysia finds himself at the top of the goalscorers list, having slotted in 10 goals thus far.Harmanpreet Singh has assisted his teammates in scoring several goals throughout the competition, while the skipper himself has a tally of 7 goals ahead of the final.Abhishek has scored 6 goals thus far, while Sukhjeet Singh has 5 goals against his name. Jugraj Singh has scored 3, the same as Mandeep Singh, who added to his tally after scoring against China.The Indians, who last won the Asia Cup in 2017, are aiming to win their fourth title in Rajgir.