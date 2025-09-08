The Indian girls advanced to the Super 4s pool of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup with an emphatic 12-0 win against Singapore in the last of their preliminaries in Hangzhou on Monday (September 8). Harendra Singh's chargers now join Japan in the four-team round robin stage of the tournament while awaiting the top two sides from Pool A.Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur scored hattricks with the Indians earning a flurry of penalty corners on a warm day in Hangzhou.The winners of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup will book a spot in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.Mumtaz Khan gave India the lead in the 2nd minute, sprinting into the attacking circle before unleashing a powerful reverse that gave the Singapore goalkeeper no chance whatsoever.Mumtaz's shot was blocked by Felissa Lai, but Salima Tete did well to push the rebound past the Singapore goalie to double India's lead in the 11th minute.Lalremsiami got her name on the scoresheet a couple of minutes later.The Indians earned their fourth penalty corner in the 14th minute. Navneet Kaur added to India's tally with a well-directed slap shot that beat Lai. Navneet then scored her second goal of the match with a lethal strike from the edge of the circle in the 20th minute.Navneet Kaur scored India's sixth goal with a penalty corner conversion in the 28th minute. Felissa Lai was left rooted to the spot a minute later, even as Udita's powerful penalty corner strike made its way into the back of the net.The Indians headed into the long breather with a seven-goal cushion.Mumtaz Khan opened the scoring for India in the second minute of the second half, much like she did in the first.Neha Goyal's penalty corner deflection in the 38th minute resulted in the ninth goal for the Indians. Mumtaz Khan earned a hattrick in the 39th minute with a tap-in after Vaishnavi Phalke's shot from close range was stopped by the goalkeeper.A rebound off Neha Goyal's slap shot was directed into the goal by Sharmila Devi in the 45th minute.Rutuja Pisal scored India's 12th goal in the 53rd minute.What's happening in Pool A at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup?Navneet Kaur scored a hat-trick for the Indians in Women's Hockey Asia Cup - Source: GettyChina, South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei were drawn in Pool A to battle it out for a couple of Super 4s spot in the Hangzhou Women's Hockey Asia Cup.China have all but sealed their spot in the next round with 6 points from 2 games and a match in hand against Chinese Taipei.Both Korea and Malaysia have three points apiece from two matches. The two teams face off later in the day to determine who makes it to the Super 4s of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.The Super 4s round will begin on Wednesday (September 10).