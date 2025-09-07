  • home icon
India win Men's Hockey Asia Cup following 4-1 win against Korea in final, book 2026 FIH World Cup berth

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:06 GMT
India have booked a place for themselves in the 2026 FIH World Cup with their Men
India have booked a place for themselves in the 2026 FIH World Cup with their Men's Hockey Asia Cup win

The Indians have booked themselves a place in the 2026 FIH World Cup thanks to a 4-1 win against South Korea in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup at Rajgir on Sunday (September 7). The visitors were no match for the Indian men, who seized the initiative right from the outset while also defending stoutly when required.

The Korean defence barely had time to settle in, even as Sukhjeet Singh made his way into the attacking circle in the opening seconds and unleashed a powerful goal-bound tomahawk.

Dilpreet Singh's brace sealed the deal for the Indians before Amit Rohidas piled on the misery for the defending champions with a penalty corner goal in the final quarter. Korea pulled one back with a short corner goal soon after.

A stinging tomahawk from Sukhjeet Singh, off an opportunistic early assist from Harmanpreet Singh, enabled the Indians to draw first blood in the opening minute of play.

The Indians enjoyed a lion's share of the possession in the opening five minutes of play with a hapless Korean side chasing the ball, and the match, in vain.

The Indians were awarded a penalty stroke in the 9th minute after both Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh came tantalisingly close to scoring, but Jugraj Singh failed to score from the spot.

A dangerous Korean move was thwarted by the Indian deep defence in the 26th minute. Picking up on an angled pass from Sanjay, Dilpreet Singh doubled India's lead a couple of minutes later, thus enabling Craig Fulton's chargers to go into the long breather with a two-goal cushion.

Dilpreet Singh was in the right place at the right time, capitalising on a deft pass from Rajinder Singh to seal the deal for the Indians just before the end of the third quarter.

Even as the Korean rushers expected Harmanpreet Singh to take the drag flick when Indian earned a penalty corner in the 50th minute, the Indian captain slipped the ball to Rohidas, who foxed the defence with a powerful strike.

The Koreans reduced the deficit in the 51st minute with a clever variation of their own, a minute later with Son Dain getting his name onto the scoresheet.

Recounting India's Men's Hockey Asia Cup history

Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet scored for India in the final of the Men&#039;s Hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey India
Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet scored for India in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup

The Indians could not get their hands on the Men's Hockey Asia Cup trophy until the sixth edition of the tournament, held in Kuala Lumpur in 2003.

Pakistan won the first three editions and South Korea the next two, before the Indians beat arch rivals Pakistan 4-2 to clinch the title for the first time.

India then retained the title in the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. After losing the 2013 Asia Cup final to South Korea, India reigned supreme in the Dhaka Asia Cup in 2017.

India had to settle for bronze in the 2022 edition of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Jakarta, but cornered glory in Rajgir in the eleventh edition of the tournament.

