Indian girls advance to women's hockey Asia Cup final following 1-1 draw with Japan in Super 4s game

India has advanced to the final of the women's hockey Asia Cup. After being held to a 1-1 draw with Japan in their last Super 4s pool game on Saturday (September 13), Harendra Singh's team had to await the result of the game between China and Korea to be certain of booking a spot in the gold-medal match.China, who were assured of a place in the final ahead of their last Super 4s game, defeated Korea 1-0, thus ensuring India's passage into the final.The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will guarantee themselves a place in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.The Women in Blue took the lead with Beauty Dung-Dung scoring from open play in the 7th minute, beating goalkeeper Yu Kudo with a powerful strike. Harendra Singh's chargers kept the Japanese defence on their toes with a wave of attacks soon after, but failed to double their lead.Mumtaz Khan helped her side win a penalty corner in the 15th minute, but the slap shot was stopped by the Japanese defence. Sangita Kumari's outstretched stick at the far post missed the oncoming ball by a whisker in the 17th minute.Ishika Chaudhury's back-stick earned Japan a penalty corner in the 18th minute. Bichu Devi pulled off the save before a dangerous ball off a Korean stick earned the Indians a reprieve.Lalremsiami appeared to have scored a stunner in the 38th minute, but the shot was taken from just outside the striking circle.A minute later, the Indians had the ball in the net for a second time off a penalty corner, but the goal did not count as the ball was too high and did not hit the backboard.The Indian defence held fort even as the rain came down in Hangzhou midway through the fourth quarter.India earned their fourth penalty corner of the match in the 54th minute and a follow-up immediately after, with the Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka making a goalline save.Tanaka was back in business with a diving interception even as the Indians attempted a deft variation off yet another penalty corner in the 55th minute.Shiho Kobayakawa stunned the Indians with a 58th-minute equaliser achieved with a diving effort at the goalmouth just after Japan had pulled their goalkeeper.Navneet Kaur played her 200th international for India against Japan in Hangzhou.Leading goalscorers in the Women's Hockey Asia CupNavneet Kaur played her 200th international for the Indians - Source: Hockey IndiaThe women's hockey Asia Cup has witnessed a splendid mix of penalty corner goals and goals from open play. Japan scored the 150th goal of the tournament by virtue of their late equaliser against India in the Super 4s.Zou Meiyong of China leads the list of goalscorers in the women's hockey Asia Cup with 10 goals to her name. Mumtaz Khan of India needs some catching up to do, but is in second spot, having slotted in 6 goals thus far.China's Zhanh Ying and Zhong Jiaqi, India's Navneet Kaur, and Japan's Miyu Hasegawa have all scored 5 goals each.