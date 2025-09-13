  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • Indian girls advance to women's hockey Asia Cup final following 1-1 draw with Japan in Super 4s game

Indian girls advance to women's hockey Asia Cup final following 1-1 draw with Japan in Super 4s game

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 13, 2025 12:50 GMT
India will play China in Sunday
India will play China in Sunday's Asia Cup final - Source: Hockey India

India has advanced to the final of the women's hockey Asia Cup. After being held to a 1-1 draw with Japan in their last Super 4s pool game on Saturday (September 13), Harendra Singh's team had to await the result of the game between China and Korea to be certain of booking a spot in the gold-medal match.

Ad

China, who were assured of a place in the final ahead of their last Super 4s game, defeated Korea 1-0, thus ensuring India's passage into the final.

The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will guarantee themselves a place in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Women in Blue took the lead with Beauty Dung-Dung scoring from open play in the 7th minute, beating goalkeeper Yu Kudo with a powerful strike. Harendra Singh's chargers kept the Japanese defence on their toes with a wave of attacks soon after, but failed to double their lead.

Mumtaz Khan helped her side win a penalty corner in the 15th minute, but the slap shot was stopped by the Japanese defence. Sangita Kumari's outstretched stick at the far post missed the oncoming ball by a whisker in the 17th minute.

Ad

Ishika Chaudhury's back-stick earned Japan a penalty corner in the 18th minute. Bichu Devi pulled off the save before a dangerous ball off a Korean stick earned the Indians a reprieve.

Lalremsiami appeared to have scored a stunner in the 38th minute, but the shot was taken from just outside the striking circle.

A minute later, the Indians had the ball in the net for a second time off a penalty corner, but the goal did not count as the ball was too high and did not hit the backboard.

Ad

The Indian defence held fort even as the rain came down in Hangzhou midway through the fourth quarter.

India earned their fourth penalty corner of the match in the 54th minute and a follow-up immediately after, with the Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka making a goalline save.

Tanaka was back in business with a diving interception even as the Indians attempted a deft variation off yet another penalty corner in the 55th minute.

Ad

Shiho Kobayakawa stunned the Indians with a 58th-minute equaliser achieved with a diving effort at the goalmouth just after Japan had pulled their goalkeeper.

Navneet Kaur played her 200th international for India against Japan in Hangzhou.

Leading goalscorers in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup

Navneet Kaur played her 200th international for the Indians - Source: Hockey India
Navneet Kaur played her 200th international for the Indians - Source: Hockey India

The women's hockey Asia Cup has witnessed a splendid mix of penalty corner goals and goals from open play. Japan scored the 150th goal of the tournament by virtue of their late equaliser against India in the Super 4s.

Ad

Zou Meiyong of China leads the list of goalscorers in the women's hockey Asia Cup with 10 goals to her name. Mumtaz Khan of India needs some catching up to do, but is in second spot, having slotted in 6 goals thus far.

China's Zhanh Ying and Zhong Jiaqi, India's Navneet Kaur, and Japan's Miyu Hasegawa have all scored 5 goals each.

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications