Indian girls coast to 11-0 win against Thailand in Women's Hockey Asia Cup opener

The Indians got their Women's Hockey Asia Cup campaign off to an emphatic start with an 11-0 win against Thailand at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park in Hangzhou, China, on Friday (September 5). Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dung Dung and Udita scored twice for the Indians, who capitalised on a flurry of chances from open play while also making the most of their penalty corners.The Indians, who are without star drag-flicker Deepika, will take on continental rivals and defending champions Japan in their second game of the tournament on Saturday.India last won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in 2017 after having registered their maiden title win in 2004. Japan and Korea have won the Women's Asia Cup thrice each, while China have reigned supreme on two occasions.The Indians began in right earnest with Mumtaz Khan finding the back of the net in the 7th minute before Sangita Kumari added to the tally in the 10th minute. A Navneet Kaur goal immediately after the first quarter-break ensured that the Indians were firmly in the driver's seat.Navneet, who was the livewire for the side, helped Lalremsiami score in the 18th minute with the Indians piling on the misery for the Thai girls. Harendra Singh's team earned the first penalty corner of the match in the 26th minute.Despite failing to score off the penalty corner, the Indians ensured that the ball remained in and around the Thai circle with Udita scoring the fifth goal off a short corner that was awarded just seconds before the half-time hooter.The Thai girls regrouped well after the long breather, not allowing India too much space in the danger zone in the final quarter. Beauty Dung Dung, though, scored off a penalty corner deflection in the 45th minute before the floodgates opened for the Indians in the final quarter.Mumtaz Khan, Udita and Sharmila Devi scored off short corners, while Beauty Dung Dung added a second to her kitty with one from open play. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored at the death.Indian girls hoping for resurrection against continental rivals in Women's Hockey Asia CupThe Indians made the most of their PCs at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey IndiaDrawn alongside Japan, Singapore and Thailand in Pool B, the Indians, who were relegated from the FIH Pro League, would be aiming for an improved show in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup.Hosts China, who find themselves in Pool A, have been in ominous form over the last couple of years, clinching an Olympic silver medal in Paris 2024 before ending up fourth in the Pro League last season.The Indians would also be wary of longtime continental rivals Korea. who will battle it out for a place in the Super 4s with the home side in Pool A.The top sides from both groups will advance to the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup ahead of the finals and the bronze-medal game.