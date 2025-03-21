ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 kicks off in Bihar with hosts India off to resounding start

The ISTAF (International Sepaktakraw Federation) Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 is now underway at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna with 300 athletes from 20 countries taking part in the event. Bihar is hosting the competition for the first time.

The six-day tournament which began on Thursday (March 20) includes three different competitions each for men and women while also featuring a mixed-category quad event.

Teams from Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America are showcasing their skills at the ongoing Sepaktakraw World Cup.

The Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 will witness traditional heavyweights like Thailand compete with China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The USA and Brazil are part of the tournament as are European challengers France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Switzerland. New Zealand will also be competing in the tournament.

The men's competition will include a quad event, a doubles and a regu event. The women's competition will also include a quad, doubles and a regu.

A mixed-category quad event will also feature in the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025.

Sepaktakraw was first introduced at the Asian Games in Beijing in 1990. The Indian women won a bronze in the regu event in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The tournament in Bihar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

How has India fared in the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 thus far?

India in action at the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 - Source: DD India

Hosts India have got off to a resounding start in the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 in both the men's and women's quad category matches.

Expand Tweet

The first game of the tournament was played between Thailand and Singapore, with the Thai men prevailing in their opener on Thursday.

The Indians got off to a winning start in both the men's and women's events in the quad category. The Indian men's team beat New Zealand 2-0 on Thursday before getting the better of the USA 2-1 earlier today.

The Indian women began with a 2-0 victory against China and kept the momentum going with wins against Iran and Nepal by the same margin.

Sepaktaktraw which finds its origins in Malaysia and Southeast Asia is played with a ball made of rattan or plastic wherein the players use their feet, chest, head or chest to volley the ball over the net into the opponent's court.

A maximum of three sets constitute a match with the team reaching 21 points with a two-point lead being declared the winner of the set. In case of the score being tied at 20-20, the side that manages to achieve a two-point lead or reaches 25 first wins the set.

Historically, Thailand has been the most successful nation in the sport of Sepaktakraw also known as kick volleyball.

