Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 25

Telangana are currently placed atop the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with two gold medals. They won both their medals in the ice skating event. Meanwhile, Karnataka are second in the standings with three medals, including one gold and two silver. The South Indian state won all three medals in the ice skating event.

Maharashtra are placed third in the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with five medals, having won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. They are placed below Karnataka as the latter state has more silver medals than Maharashtra.

Ladakh are placed fourth with two medals, including one gold and one silver. Tamil Nadu are fifth in the medal tally with one silver medal. Delhi and Haryana jointly hold the sixth position in the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with one bronze medal each.

15 medals (five gold, five silver, and five bronze) have been awarded thus far in the 2025 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games. All medals have come from the ice skating event. The remaining events at the competition are Alpine Ski, Ice Hockey, Nordic Ski, Skiing Mountaineering, and snowboarding.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Full schedule & Venues

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be held in two phases - the first phase will take place in Leh, Ladakh, while Jammu & Kashmir will host the second phase of the tournament in February.

January 23 to 27: Ice Hockey (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh)

January 23 to 27: Ice Skating (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh & Gupukh Pond, Ladakh)

February 22 to 25: Alpine skiing (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Nordic skiing (Golf Course, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Ski mountaineering (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Snowboarding (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

