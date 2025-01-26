Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 26

Maharashtra (previously third) have jumped to the top of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with eight medals, including two gold, two silver, and four bronze. They added three medals (one gold, one silver, and one bronze) to their tally on the fourth day of the competition.

Ladakh moved two spots upward to occupy second place with four medals (two gold and two silver). The hosts bagged a gold and silver medal each on January 26. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu won two gold medals and one silver medal on Day 4, bringing their total to four. They jointly hold second place with hosts Ladakh.

Telangana (previously first) have slipped to the fourth position with four medals, including two gold, one silver, and a bronze. They won two medals (one silver and one bronze) on Day 4.

Karnataka, on the other hand, have slipped to the fifth position after failing to clinch a medal on January 26. They have three medals, including one gold and two silver thus far at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

Haryana have retained the sixth position in the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally after winning a bronze medal on Day 4. They have a total of two bronze medals. Delhi and Madhya Pradesh hold the seventh position with one bronze medal each.

Phase 1 of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 to conclude tomorrow

Twenty-seven medals (nine gold, nine silver, and nine bronze) have been awarded thus far in the 2025 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games. All medals have come from the ice skating event. The first phase of the games will be played from January 23 to 27, consisting of ice skating and ice hockey events for both men and women in Leh, Ladakh.

ALSO READ | Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Full Schedule, dates, venues, and where to watch

