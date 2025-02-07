List of all bronze medal winners from Haryana at National Games 2025 ft. Harsh Saroha & Bhajan Kaur

Haryana are currently standing at the fifth rank in the medal tally at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Haryana have bagged 13 gold medals, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals. Let’s delve into the details of the bronze medal tally of the Haryana state in the National Games.

In the Lawn Bowl final event, Haryana’s Arti bagged the bronze medal. On the other hand, in Kabaddi, the Haryana men’s team settled for the bronze medal.

In Aquatics, Haryana secured two bronze medals. Harsh Saroha secured both the bronze medals in the Men’s 200m Butterfly event and the Men’s 50m Butterfly final event.

In Cycling, Haryana secured two bronze medals. Meenakshi bagged bronze in the Women’s Scratch Race and Women’s Omnium event. In Archery, Avani, Bhavna, Kirti, and Bhajan Kaur secured the bronze medal in the Recurve Women’s Team event. In Shooting, Ramita Jindal of Haryana settled for the bronze medal in the Women’s 10M Rifle event at the National Games.

In Weightlifting, Haryana bagged four bronze medals in 49 kg, 76 kg, 102 kg, and 109 kg weight categories. In Yogasana, the state bagged two bronze medals in the Artistic Yogasana Pair Men’s event and the Rhythmic Yogasana Pair Women’s event.

Moreover, in Wushu, Haryana bagged a total of eight bronze medals in various weight categories at the National Games.

List of bronze medals won by Haryana at National Games 2025

Lawn Bowl - 1

Arti - Under25

Kabaddi - 1 (Team Event, Men’s)

Aquatics - 2

Harsh Saroha - Men’s 200 M Butterfly

Harsh Saroha - Men’s 50 M Butterfly

Cycling - 2

Meenakshi - Women’s Scratch Race

Meenakshi - Women’s Omnium

Archery - 1

Avani, Bhavna, Bhajan Kaur, and Kirti - Recurve Women Team

Shooting - 1

Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10M Rifle

Weightlifting - 4

Komal Kohar - 49 KG

Rakhi - 76 KG

Harshit Sehrawat - 102 KG

Manish - 109 KG

Yogasana - 2

Abhishek and Kamal - Artistic Yogasana Pair Men

Bhateri and Devi - Rhythmic Yogasana Pair Women

Wushu - 8

Anuj - Below 52 KG (Sanda)

Rohit - Below 85 KG (Sanda)

Yogesh - Below 80 KG (Sanda)

Harbeer - Below 90 KG

Rohit - Below 90 KG

Vinit - 90+ KG

Khushi - Below 52 KG (Sanda)

Poonam - Below 75 KG (Sanda)

