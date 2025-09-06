Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 6

India stormed into the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup with a dominant 7-0 win against China in their final match of the Super 4s pool stage on Saturday (September 6). The home side produced their best performance of the competition thus far, displaying their ruthless attacking prowess in front of a vociferous crowd in Rajgir.The hosts, who were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea in the Super 4s, came from behind to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their second game.Notably, Craig Fulton's team, which had registered a narrow 4-3 win against China in the preliminaries, wore a transformed look in the Super 4s game, taking the attack to the Chinese right from the outset.Dilpreet Singh was the livewire for the Indians on the day, causing havoc in the Chinese circle with his darting runs and deft passes in the crucial Super 4s game of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup.Harmanpreet Singh's trademark lofted overhead, which has produced goals for India many a time in the past, worked its magic in Rajgir. Harmanpreet did well to control the aerial ball in the attacking circle before sending in a delectable cross to Shilanand Lakra, who scored India's opening goal as early as the 4th minute.Dilpreet scored the second goal for his side in the 7th minute before Mandeep Singh tapped the ball past the Chinese goalkeeper from close range in the 18th minute.Dilpreet then sent in a peach of an assist for Raj Kumar Pal who then got into the act for the Indians in the 37th minute. The Chinese defence then fell apart even as Dilpreet helped Sukhjeet Singh score a couple of minutes later.Not to be left behind, Abhishek then found his scoring touch after combining with Sukhjeet Singh in the 46th minute.Abhishek's second goal took his team's tally to 7, thus completing a rout against the Chinese while also cementing a place for the Olympic bronze medalists in Sunday's final.Meanwhile, Korea stunned Malaysia 4-3 to register their first win of the competition, which proved to be enough for the defending champions to qualify for the finals.South Korea have won the Men's Hockey Asia Cup five times while the Indians while the Indians will be in search of a fourth triumph in the tournament which would also guarantee them a place in the 2026 FIH World Cup.Men's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 6, 2025)Super 4s PoolPOSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS1.India3210133+1072.Korea311168-243.Malaysia310268-234.China310239-63Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Sunday, September 7)India vs South Korea, 7:30 PM IST (Rajgir, India)