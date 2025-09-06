Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 6

  • home icon
By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:03 GMT
India have advanced to the finals of the Men
India have advanced to the finals of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup

India stormed into the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup with a dominant 7-0 win against China in their final match of the Super 4s pool stage on Saturday (September 6). The home side produced their best performance of the competition thus far, displaying their ruthless attacking prowess in front of a vociferous crowd in Rajgir.

The hosts, who were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea in the Super 4s, came from behind to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their second game.

Notably, Craig Fulton's team, which had registered a narrow 4-3 win against China in the preliminaries, wore a transformed look in the Super 4s game, taking the attack to the Chinese right from the outset.

Dilpreet Singh was the livewire for the Indians on the day, causing havoc in the Chinese circle with his darting runs and deft passes in the crucial Super 4s game of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Singh's trademark lofted overhead, which has produced goals for India many a time in the past, worked its magic in Rajgir. Harmanpreet did well to control the aerial ball in the attacking circle before sending in a delectable cross to Shilanand Lakra, who scored India's opening goal as early as the 4th minute.

Dilpreet scored the second goal for his side in the 7th minute before Mandeep Singh tapped the ball past the Chinese goalkeeper from close range in the 18th minute.

Dilpreet then sent in a peach of an assist for Raj Kumar Pal who then got into the act for the Indians in the 37th minute. The Chinese defence then fell apart even as Dilpreet helped Sukhjeet Singh score a couple of minutes later.

Not to be left behind, Abhishek then found his scoring touch after combining with Sukhjeet Singh in the 46th minute.

Abhishek's second goal took his team's tally to 7, thus completing a rout against the Chinese while also cementing a place for the Olympic bronze medalists in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Korea stunned Malaysia 4-3 to register their first win of the competition, which proved to be enough for the defending champions to qualify for the finals.

South Korea have won the Men's Hockey Asia Cup five times while the Indians while the Indians will be in search of a fourth triumph in the tournament which would also guarantee them a place in the 2026 FIH World Cup.

Men's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 6, 2025)

Super 4s Pool

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS
1.India3210133+107
2.Korea311168-24
3.Malaysia310268-23
4.China310239-63
Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Sunday, September 7)

India vs South Korea, 7:30 PM IST (Rajgir, India)

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

