Men's Hockey Asia Cup: India vs China, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 06, 2025 06:30 GMT
The Indians face China in the last match of the Super 4s in Rajgir - Source: Hockey India
India will play the last of the Super 4s matches of the ongoing Men's Hockey Asia Cup against China on Saturday (September 6). A victory against the Chinese would see the home team through to the final, with the tournament winner guaranteed a place in the 2026 FIH World Cup.

Both Malaysia and China have 3 points each from 2 matches, while the Indian men have 4 points from 2 games going into the last day of the Super 4s stage. Korea, with a single point from 2 games, is out of contention for a place in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup. Malaysia play Korea in the first match of the day on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner hat-trick helped the Indians to a narrow 4-3 win against China in the preliminary stage of the competition. Craig Fulton's team will be aiming for a more comprehensive win against a team ranked 22nd (15 places below the Indians on the FIH ranking ladder) in the Super 4s stage.

India played out a 2-2 draw against South Korea in the first match of the Super 4s before coming from behind to beat Malaysia by an emphatic 4-1 scoreline.

China have caused quite a stir at the Ragjir Asia Cup, stretching India close in the group game before stunning defending champions South Korea 3-0 in the Super 4s.

Craig Fulton's team, though, have the firepower in the ranks to reaffirm their continental supremacy. Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh have been amongst the goals for the Indians who begin as the overwhelming favourites in their final Super 4s contest of the Asia Cup.

Interestingly, all 7 goals scored during India's 4-3 win against China in the pool game came off penalty corners. India's short corner defence, spearheaded by Amit Rohidas, is sure to have done their homework ahead of the big game.

India vs China, Men's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs China, Super 4s Match, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajgir, India

India vs China: Men's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

Having sized up the Chinese in the pool stage of the competition, expect the Indians to come hard at their opponents in the crucial Super 4s contest. Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Mandeep Singh could well unsettle the Chinese defence with their combined speed and artistry. The ever-reliable Harmanpreet Singh has found the back of the net 7 times in Rajgir and looks good for more against China.

Score Prediction: India 4 - 1 China

Where to watch Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network, and the matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
