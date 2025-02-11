National Games 2025 Athletics: Animesh Kujur wins gold in men's 200m; misses Asian Athletics qualification mark

Odisha's Animesh Kujur won the gold medal in the men's 200m final, clocking a time of 20.58 seconds at the National Games 2025. Animesh has won three gold medals in the ongoing edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand. He missed out on qualifying for the Asian Athletics Championship, falling short by five milliseconds.
Tamil Nadu's Ragul Kumar G secured the silver medal in the men's 200-meter race, with a time of 21.06 seconds. Nithin B from Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze medal, clocking a time of 21.07 seconds. Timing of one millisecond separated the two athletes in the race.
Odisha's Dondapati Mruty Jayaram finished fourth in the race with a time of 21.17 seconds. Meanwhile, Services Sports Control Board's Lovepreet Singh secured fifth place in the men's 200m event with a timing of 21.48 seconds.
Maharashtra's Jay Shah finished sixth with a time of 21.56 seconds, while Odisha's Pratik Maharana bagged the seventh position in the race, clocking a time of 21.89 seconds. Meanwhile, Prakhar Sharma from Uttarakhand finished last in the race with a timing of 22.25 seconds.
Three athletes from Odisha and two from Tamil Nadu were in action in the men's 200m final event. Meanwhile, one athlete from the Services Sports Control Board, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand also competed in the race.
National Games 2025: Men's 200m Final (Results)
Here are the final results from the men's 200m final at the National Games 2025:
- Animesh Kujur (Odisha) - 20.58s
- Ragul Kumar G (Tamil Nadu) - 21.06s
- Nithin B (Tamil Nadu) - 21.07s
- Dondapati Mruty Jayaram (Odisha) - 21.17s
- Lovepreet Singh (Services Sports Control Board) - 21.48s
- Jay Shah (Maharashtra) - 21.56s
- Pratik Maharana (Odisha) - 21.89s
- Prakhar Sharma (Uttarakhand) - 22.25s
ALSO READ | "It's not just a medal for me; it's the result of years of hard work" - Beena Shah's story of determination