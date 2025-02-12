  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • National Games 2025 Athletics: Joint national record holder Vithya Ramraj wins gold medal in women's 400m hurdles

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 12, 2025 16:53 IST
Joint National record holder Vithya Ramraj clocked a timing of 58.11 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the National Games 2025. The Tamil Nadu-born player holds the national record in the event with the legendary athlete PT Usha.

Tamil Nadu's Shreevarthani S K secured the silver medal, clocking a time of 59.86 seconds, while Maharashtra's Neha Dhabale bagged the bronze medal in the event with a timing of 1:00.52 seconds.

Karnataka's Prajna K came fourth and missed out on a well-deserved bronze medal. She completed the race in 1:00.61 seconds. Deekshita Ramak Gowda from Karnataka secured the fifth spot with a timing of 1:00.86 seconds.

Kerala's Anu Raghavan clocked a time of 1:00.90 seconds to finish sixth in the race, while Delna Philip from Kerala finished seventh with a timing of 1:03.91 seconds. Meanwhile, Anushka Dattatray from Maharashtra came last in the women's 400m hurdles event with a timing of 1:04.99 seconds.

Eight athletes competed on Wednesday in the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. Two players each from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka participated.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women's 400m Hurdles Final (Results)

Here are the results from the women's 400m hurdles final event at the National Games 2025:

  1. Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) - 58.11 seconds (JOINT NATIONAL RECORD HOLDER WITH PT USHA)
  2. Shreevarthani S K (Tamil Nadu) - 59.86 seconds
  3. Neha Dhabale (Maharashtra) - 1:00.52 seconds
  4. Prajna K (Karnataka) - 1:00.61 seconds
  5. Deekshita Ramak Gowda (Karnataka) - 1:00.86 seconds
  6. Anu Raghavan (Kerala) - 1:00.90 seconds
  7. Delna Philip (Kerala) - 1:03.91 seconds
  8. Anushka Dattatray (Maharashtra) - 1:04.99 seconds

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
