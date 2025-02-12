National Games 2025 Athletics: Punjab's Jasmine Kaur bags gold in Women's Shot Put

Punjab's Jasmine Kaur secured the gold medal in the women's shot put final with a throw of 15.97 meters at the National Games 2025 on Wednesday (February 12). Uttar Pradesh's Vidhi and Delhi's Srishti Vig clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Both players registered best throws of 15.46 meters.

Rajasthan's Kachnar Chaudhary secured fourth place in the women's shot put final with a throw of 15.43m. Haryana's Shiksha finished fifth in the event with a throw of 15.22 meters.

Karnataka's Ambika V registered a best throw of 14.86m, while Simranjeet Kaur from Delhi secured a best throw of 14.53m. They finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the women's shot put throw final at the 38th edition of the National Games.

Meanwhile, Kavita Kumari from Rajasthan finished last in the event with the best throw of 13.40m. She had a terrible outing on Wednesday and failed to reach closer to the other players' best throws.

Two athletes from Rajasthan and as many from Delhi were in action in the women's shot put final, while Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh had one representation each in the event.

The Athletics event at the National Games 2025 commenced on February 8 and will conclude on February 12, with a total of 650 participants taking the field across 45 events. All events were played at the Ganga Athletics Ground, a multi-purpose sports complex in Uttarakhand.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women's Shot Put Final (Results)

Here are the results from the women's shot put final at the National Games 2025:

Jasmine Kaur (Punjab) - 15.97m Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) - 15.46m Srishti Vig (Delhi) - 15.46m Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) - 15.43m Shiksha (Haryana) - 15.22m Ambika V (Karnataka) - 14.86m Simranjeet Kaur (Delhi) - 14.53m Kavita Kumari (Rajasthan) - 13.40m

