National Games 2025: Haryana win two gold medals in Netball

Haryana bagged two gold medals in netball as their men's and women's teams won the finals in both events at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand on Sunday (February 9).

The men defeated Uttarakhand 74-71 in a nail-biting encounter to win the gold medal. Hosts Uttarakhand clinched the silver medal, while Himachal Pradesh and Delhi got the bronze medal in the men's event.

Uttarakhand defeated Himachal Pradesh in the second semi-final and Delhi suffered a loss against eventual champions Haryana in another semi-final encounter.

In the women's competition, Haryana defeated Telangana in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Rajasthan got the better of hosts Uttarakhand in the second semi-final match.

Haryana defeated Rajasthan 57-55 in a closely fought encounter to win the gold medal. The two semi-finalists Telangana and Uttarakhand won the bronze medals in the women's event.

National Games 2025: Netball Medal Tally

Six states have won eight medals, including two gold, two silver, and four bronze from the netball events at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. Haryana topped the medal tally in netball with two gold medals, winning the men's and women's final.

Uttarakhand are second in the standings with one silver and one bronze medal. They won the silver medal in the men's event, losing against Haryana in the final and clinched the bronze medal in the women's competition.

Rajasthan are placed third with one silver medal in the netball event. They lost the women's final by a couple of points against Haryana. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Telangana jointly hold the fourth position with one bronze medal apiece.

Delhi and Himachal Pradesh won the bronze medals in the men's competition after losing their respective semi-finals. Telangana, on the other hand, bagged the bronze medal in the women's competition.

