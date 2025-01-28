National Games 2025: Is Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker competing in the tournament in Uttarakhand?

Paris 2024 double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will not participate in the National Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand. Despite being one of India’s most prominent shooters, Manu’s absence comes as a surprise to followers of Indian shooting.

The 38th edition of the tournament begins with its opening ceremony on January 28, while the shooting events will take place in Dehradun (Rifle/Pistol) and Rudrapur (Shotgun) from January 29 to February 12.

The exact reason for Manu Bhaker’s absence from the National Games 2025 remains undisclosed. Alongside her, fellow Paris Olympian shooter Esha Singh will also miss the event. While no official statements have been released, their non-participation leaves two prominent names out of an otherwise star-studded shooting competition.

Although Manu and Esha will not participate, other Paris Olympians like Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, both of whom clinched bronze medals at the Paris Games, will be competing. Veteran shooter Vijay Kumar, a silver medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, is also set to grace the tournament.

Four Olympians will defend their titles at the National Games, including Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil (women’s 50m 3 Positions), Angad Bajwa (men’s skeet), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), and Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who secured double gold at the Goa edition.

The shooting competitions will feature 364 elite shooters, including Olympic medalists, World Champions, and Asian Champions. These shooters represent 29 teams comprising states, Union Territories (UTs), and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

Punjab and Haryana to field the largest contingents at National Games 2025

Punjab and Haryana have fielded the largest contingents for the National Games, with 32 and 31 shooters, respectively. The SSCB follows closely with 27 shooters. Other states with competitive contingents include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and hosts Uttarakhand, each with 20 shooters.

Among the Union Territories, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, and Jammu & Kashmir boast the largest contingents, with nine shooters each.

