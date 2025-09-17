  • home icon
  "Neeraj Chopra unstoppable" - Fans react as javelin star qualifies for World Athletics Championships 2025 finals

"Neeraj Chopra unstoppable" - Fans react as javelin star qualifies for World Athletics Championships 2025 finals

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 17, 2025 12:37 GMT
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2025 final (Image Credits: Getty &amp; @sonucnc,@Criktalks/X)
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2025 final (Image Credits: Getty & @sonucnc,@Criktalks/X)

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025. He recorded a throw of 84.85m in his very first attempt during the qualification round in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 16. Chopra breached the automatic qualification mark of 84.5m with ease.

He was placed in Group A for the qualification round alongside the likes of Julian Weber and Luiz Maurício da Silva. The Indian star was expected to qualify without hassle, and he did exactly so.

As he made it to the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025, fans came up with some interesting reactions on X.

"Neeraj Chopra unstoppable! 💪🔥 On his way to the world championship final! 🏅✨," a fan wrote.
"Saving his energy for the last dance! Best of Luck Defending champion Neeraj Chopra for the finals," another fan tweeted.
"Bhai ye to shuru hone se pehle hi khatam ho gaya (He finished even before starting)," another user wrote.
The final is set to take place on Thursday, September 17. Chopra is currently World No.2. Notably, he is the defending champion as well, having won the World Athletics Championships two years ago in Budapest. He had recorded a throw of 88.17m and became India's first world champion in athletics.

Neeraj Chopra on the verge of becoming third male javelin thrower to defend a World Championships title

Having qualified for the final of the 2025 edition, Neeraj Chopra has a golden opportunity to etch his name in history books yet again. The Indian star is on the verge of becoming only the third male javelin thrower to defend a World Championships title.

As he is the defending champion, he will be keen to retain his title in the final on Thursday. Previously, only two other male javelin throwers have successfully defended their titles in the event. Czech legend Jan Zelezny was the first to do so in 1993 and 1995, while Grenada's Anderson Peters achieved the feat in 2019 and 2022.

This is also the same venue where he won the historic Olympic gold medal. So far this year, Chopra has been in great form with multiple podium finishes.

Edited by Rishab Vm
