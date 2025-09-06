  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • PC goal at the death helps India hold Japan to 2-2 draw in Women's Hockey Asia Cup

PC goal at the death helps India hold Japan to 2-2 draw in Women's Hockey Asia Cup

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:12 GMT
The Indians now have 4 points from 2 games in the Women
The Indians now have 4 points from 2 games in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey India

A penalty corner awarded to India seconds before the final hooter enabled Harendra Singh's team to hold Japan to a 2-2 draw in their second Women's Hockey Asia Cup game in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday (September 6).

Ad

The Japanese, who were awarded a late penalty stroke, had earlier taken the lead for the second time after being denied repeatedly by Indian custodian Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Rutuja Pisal's effort from open play at the stroke of half-time had earlier cancelled out Hiroka Murayama's first quarter goal in a fast and absorbing Women's Hockey Asia Cup contest in Hangzhou.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On a warm and humid evening, the Indians got off to a brisk start with goalkeeper Yu Kudo being tested in the second minute of play.

The Indians failed to capitalise following a disastrous defensive lapse by the Japanese, which allowed Neha Goyal to penetrate the striking circle in the 9th minute.

The Japanese made no mistake at the other end of the pitch, taking the lead through Hiroka Murayama a minute later. Murayama's mishit strike caused Bichu Devi to be wrong-footed in front of her citadel in the 10th minute.

Ad

Playing her 50th international for India, Bichu did well to stop a shot from close range with Maruyama having ample time to take aim on goal in the 13th minute of play.

A tomahawk from Mumtaz Khan from the edge of the circle helped her team earn a penalty corner in the 19th minute. Udita forced Akio Tanaka to come up with a quick reflex save off the follow-up corner.

A peach of a pass from Navneet Kaur was angled across the face of the Japanese goal in the 24th minute, but failed to find the stick of any of the Indian players lurking in the vicinity.

Ad

Tanaka was finally beaten in the 30th minute, with Rutuja Pisal tapping one in from right in front of the goalmouth.

Chiko Fujibayashi helped her team retain the lead off a penalty stroke in the 58th minute. The Indians refused to take their feet off the pedal, forcing a flurry of penalty corners in the last couple of minutes.

Navneet Kaur scored from a penalty corner at the death to level things up for the Indians who play Singapore in the last of their preliminaries of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

Ad

Indian girls aim to win third Women's Hockey Asia Cup title in Hangzhou

The Indian girls last won the Women&#039;s Hockey Asia Cup in 2017 - Source: Getty
The Indian girls last won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in 2017 - Source: Getty

After losing 3-2 to South Korea in the final of the 1999 Asia Cup in New Delhi, the Indian girls registered their maiden triumph in the competition in 2004. With the Asia Cup returning to the Indian capital, the home side defeated Japan by a lone goal scored by Jasjeet Kaur.

Ad

India did manage to win a silver medal in the 2009 Asia Cup in Thailand but were unable to repeat their gold medal-winning performance until 2017.

At Kakamihahara, Japan, goalkeeper Savita Punia's heroics enabled the Indians to edge China 5-4 in the shoot-out after both teams were locked 1-1 in regulation time.

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications