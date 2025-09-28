"Tamil Thalaivas rocking" - Fans react as Tamil Thalaivas win one-sided match against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Ishaan Mahajan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:50 GMT
Tamil Thalaivas win an exciting match against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas returned to winning ways against Jaipur Pink Panthers (Credits: Pro Kabaddi League)

Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played the last match of Jaipur league in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Saturday, September 27. Tamil Thalaivas won a one-sided match 37-28 where their star raider Arjun Deshwal bagged 13 points.

Tamil Thalaivas are now placed eighth in the points table with four wins and a total of eight points. They have a points difference of -17 and are only a few points behind than the teams above.

Arjun Deshwal was once again the top performer as he bagged an exceptional 13 points including 8 raid points and 5 bonus points. Apart from him, no other raider showed point winning skills.

The Thalaivas were sharp with their defence too on Saturday. Nitesh Kumar bagged 6 tackle points while Suresh Jadhav bagged 5 tackle points, with Ronak chipping in with 2 tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers couldn't do much to stave off the Tamil Thalaivas. Sandeep Kumar was the top performer for them with a total of 11 points followed by Sunil Kumar, Rohit and Aanil Mohan Singh with 3 points each.

Their defence had no answer to Deshwal and they gained only seven tackle points in the match with Aryan, Deepanshu and Reza Mirbagheri bagging two points each.

Here is how fans reacted to this encounter:

"Tamil thalaivas rocking. 3 riders need Arun, Arulnandha, moein shafagai (sic)"
"Overall good Performance Defenders 3/4 Defenders perform well along with Arunlananth super Tackle Turnaround this match Arjun's All Out push outstanding upcoming Matches Need to better Performance Suresh Performance Criticize all but score High5 well Good win Thalaivas 🏆
"Super 😍 match"
"Today Defenders Rocked"
Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue this momentum in the next match against U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against U Mumba in their next game on Wednesday, October 1. This marks their first home fixture of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and they will be eager to mark their home leg with a string of consistent performances.

