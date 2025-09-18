  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • "We can understand that pain and agony" - Fans react as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title at World Athletics Championships 2025

"We can understand that pain and agony" - Fans react as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title at World Athletics Championships 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:30 GMT
Neeraj Chopra finished 8th at the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image Credits: Getty &amp; @me_Garima3,@secular_admi/X)
Neeraj Chopra finished 8th at the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image Credits: Getty & @me_Garima3,@secular_admi/X)

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his title at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. He was knocked out in the fifth round of the final on Thursday, September 18, as his campaign came to a disappointing end.

Ad

Neeraj Chopra recorded a best throw of 84.03m, which was not good enough to help him gain the top spot. Moreover, he failed to make it to the top three as well, finishing eighth. Therefore, he walked away without a medal from the event.

Notably, this was the first time in seven years that he did not secure a podium finish in an international event. The result came as a shock and left the fans disappointed as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Neeraj Chopra💔Hard luck today. The weather also goes bad at same time. We can understand that pain and agony. You will come back stronger champion🙏#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships #Javelin," a fan wrote on X.
Ad

Below are some more reactions on X -

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Keshorn Wallcott of Trinidad & Tobago bagged the gold medal with a throw of 88.16m. Anderson Peters of Grenada won the silver with a throw of 87.38m, while Curtis Thompson of the USA won the bronze with a throw of 86.67m.

This was the same venue where Neeraj had won his historic Olympic gold medal four years ago. However, it did not prove to be a successful outing for him this time around. Neeraj himself appeared disappointed with the result as he let out a roar after being knocked out.

Ad

This result also ended his four-year streak of having secured top-two finishes at every major event.

Neeraj Chopra's notable achievements

Neeraj Chopra has recorded multiple notable and historic achievements in his career so far. With an Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020 and a silver in Paris 2024, he became the first Indian track and field athlete to bag Olympic medals.

He won the gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 and became the first Indian to do so. Moreover, Neeraj also became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy in 2022.

The star javelin thrower also won the gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 and defended his title in Hangzhou in 2023.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications