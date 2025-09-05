Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table:  Updated standings on September 5

The Indian girls began their Women's Hockey Asia Cup campaign with a comprehensive 11-0 win against Thailand at Hangzhou, China, on Friday (September 5). The Indians, who have been drawn in Pool B for the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, will take on defending champions Japan in their second game on Saturday.Hosts China find themselves in Pool A alongside three-time tournament winners Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. The top two sides from each pool will advance to the Super 4s stage.The Indians last won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in 2017, which earned them a direct ticket to the 2018 Women's World Cup. The Salime Tete-led side would be hoping for a repeat in Hangzhou.The Indians, who dominated from the start, scored their opening goal in the 7th minute. Mumtaz Khan got her name onto the scoresheet before Sangita Kumari doubled India's lead three minutes later.Down by a couple of goals at the end of the opening quarter, the Thai girls were stung by a reverse early in the second with Navneet Kaur finding the back of the net in the 16th minute.The 29-year-old striker then helped Lalremsiami score in the 18th minute, even as the Indians swarmed the Thai circle with a wave of persistent attacks.With four goals from open play in their kitty, the Indians displayed their prowess from the top of the circle with Udita scoring off a penalty corner at the stroke of half-time.Beauty Dung-Dung did well to score India's only goal of the third quarter in the 45th minute, even as the Thai girls put on a gritty show in an attempt to deny the marauding Indian forwards.The Thai defence fell apart in the final quarter, allowing the Indians to score three penalty goals and two from open play. Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Player of the Match Mumtaz Khan scored off penalty corners while Beauty Dung-Dung added to her tally with a field goal.Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored from open play in the final minute to enable India to climb to the top of Pool B with a superior goal difference compared to the Japanese girls.Japan also picked up full points in their opener against Singapore with a resounding 9-0 win.Meanwhile, in Pool A, China blanked Malaysia 8-0 after South Korea had walloped Chinese Taipei 9-0 in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 5, 2025)Pool APOSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS1.Korea110090+932.China1 10080+833.Malaysia1 00108-804.Chinese Taipei1 00109-90Pool BPOSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS1.India1100110+1132.Japan1 10090+933.Singapore1 00109-904.Thailand1 001011-110Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Saturday, September 6)India vs Japan, 4:30 PM IST (Hangzhou, China)