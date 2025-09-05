  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table:  Updated standings on September 5

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table:  Updated standings on September 5

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 05, 2025 17:06 GMT
The Indians registered a comprehensive 11-0 win against Thailand in their opener - Source: Hockey India
The Indians registered a comprehensive 11-0 win against Thailand in their opener - Source: Hockey India

The Indian girls began their Women's Hockey Asia Cup campaign with a comprehensive 11-0 win against Thailand at Hangzhou, China, on Friday (September 5). The Indians, who have been drawn in Pool B for the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, will take on defending champions Japan in their second game on Saturday.

Ad

Hosts China find themselves in Pool A alongside three-time tournament winners Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. The top two sides from each pool will advance to the Super 4s stage.

The Indians last won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in 2017, which earned them a direct ticket to the 2018 Women's World Cup. The Salime Tete-led side would be hoping for a repeat in Hangzhou.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Indians, who dominated from the start, scored their opening goal in the 7th minute. Mumtaz Khan got her name onto the scoresheet before Sangita Kumari doubled India's lead three minutes later.

Down by a couple of goals at the end of the opening quarter, the Thai girls were stung by a reverse early in the second with Navneet Kaur finding the back of the net in the 16th minute.

The 29-year-old striker then helped Lalremsiami score in the 18th minute, even as the Indians swarmed the Thai circle with a wave of persistent attacks.

Ad

With four goals from open play in their kitty, the Indians displayed their prowess from the top of the circle with Udita scoring off a penalty corner at the stroke of half-time.

Beauty Dung-Dung did well to score India's only goal of the third quarter in the 45th minute, even as the Thai girls put on a gritty show in an attempt to deny the marauding Indian forwards.

The Thai defence fell apart in the final quarter, allowing the Indians to score three penalty goals and two from open play. Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Player of the Match Mumtaz Khan scored off penalty corners while Beauty Dung-Dung added to her tally with a field goal.

Ad

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored from open play in the final minute to enable India to climb to the top of Pool B with a superior goal difference compared to the Japanese girls.

Japan also picked up full points in their opener against Singapore with a resounding 9-0 win.

Meanwhile, in Pool A, China blanked Malaysia 8-0 after South Korea had walloped Chinese Taipei 9-0 in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 5, 2025)

Pool A

Ad
POSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS
1.Korea110090+93
2.China1 10080+83
3.Malaysia1 00108-80
4.Chinese Taipei1 00109-90
Ad

Pool B

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS
1.India1100110+113
2.Japan1 10090+93
3.Singapore1 00109-90
4.Thailand1 001011-110
Ad

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Saturday, September 6)

India vs Japan, 4:30 PM IST (Hangzhou, China)

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications