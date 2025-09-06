  • home icon
  Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 6

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 6

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:09 GMT
The Indians now have 4 points from 2 matches in the Women
The Indians now have 4 points from 2 matches in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey India

The Indians notched up a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan in their second pool game of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday (September 6). Harendra Singh's team now have a pool game in hand against Singapore ahead of the Super 4s round.

India defeated Thailand by an 11-0 margin in their Pool B tournament opener, while Japan got the better of Singapore 9-0 on Friday.

The top two sides from Pool A and Pool B will advance to the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

also-read-trending Trending

In a fast and intense encounter, the Japanese strikers came hard at the Indians, with Bichu Devi Kharibam having a lot to do in front of goal. Hiroka Murayama gave Japan an early lead in the tenth minute and threatened to double the tally soon after.

Bichu Devi, playing her 50th international for India, refused to be beaten a second time even as the Indian strikers launched a series of attacks which were thwarted by Japanese custodian Yu Koda.

India's efforts paid off just before half-time when Rutuja Pisal found the back of the net, beating Akio Tanaka in the Japanese goal.

The Indians had the better of the exchanges during a barren third quarter before the momentum swung Japan's way in the frantic final quarter. Bichu Devi was forced into manufacturing a series of saves before the Japanese were awarded a penalty stroke in the 58th minute.

Chiko Fujibayashi made no mistake from the spot, but the Indians refused to take their foot off the pedal. The Salima Tete-led side forced back-to-back penalty corners in the final two minutes before Navneet Kaur scored a stunning equaliser off a short corner that was awarded seconds before the final hooter.

Following the drawn game between India and Japan, both sides now have 4 points from 2 matches, although the Indians are on top of the pool thanks to a superior goal difference.

Singapore have been eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Thailand. Korea and China continue to occupy the top spots in Pool A following a rest day. Teams from Pool A will be in action on Sunday, while those from Pool B will play their final preliminaries on Monday.

The Indians, who were relegated from the FIH Pro League earlier this year, are attempting to resurrect their fortunes via the Women's Hockey Asia Cup, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 6, 2025)

Pool A

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS
1.Korea110090+93
2.China1 10080+83
3.Malaysia1 00108-80
4.Chinese Taipei1 00109-90
Pool B

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGFGAGDPOINTS
1.India2110132+114
2.Japan2110112+94
3.Thailand2101212-103
4.Singalore2002111-100
Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Monday, September 8)

India vs Singapore, 12:00 PM IST (Hangzhou, China)

Subhashish Majumdar

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
