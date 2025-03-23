Yuki Bhambri takes Rohan Bopanna's place as top-ranked Indian doubles player after Miami Masters win against countryman

Yuki Bhambri has made it to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Masters. Partnering Nuno Borges of Portugal, Bhambri got the better of the Indian-Croatian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] on Saturday (March 22).

Bhambri's win over his veteran compatriot in the Round of 32 also assumes significance in terms of the ATP doubles rankings from an Indian perspective as he becomes the top-ranked doubles player from the country.

Bhambri and Borges will face the Czech-British pair of Adam Pavlasek and Jamie Murray in the Round of 16.

Yuki Bhambri and Nuno Borges took an hour and 15 minutes to wrap up what was a close contest against Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig. As a result of the crucial win, Yuki Bhambri now finds himself in the 29th place on the Live ATP Doubles Rankings list.

Rohan Bopanna, meanwhile, slid down the rankings following his inability to defend the Miami Masters men's doubles title which he won alongside Matthew Ebden last year.

Owing to the first-round loss in the ATP 1000 event, Bopanna is now in 43rd place on the Live ATP Doubles Rankings ladder.

Rohan Bopanna held sway at the top of the Indian men's doubles rankings since October 7, 2019, until his Round-of-32 defeat in Miami.

How do Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri compare in terms of career stats thus far?

Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri deep in conversation during Davis Cup practice - Source: Getty

Despite leaving Rohan Bopanna lagging behind in the ranking race, Yuki Bhambri has a lot of distance to cover in terms of matching up with the stalwart in career statistics.

Rohan Bopanna has an impressive career win-loss record in men's doubles at 524-392. With 26 career titles against his name, Bopanna scripted history by clinching the 2024 Australian Open title.

Bopanna, who triumphed partnering Matthew Ebden in Melbourne, became the oldest player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title at 43.

Thanks to the impressive Australian Open victory, the Bangalore-based player also became the oldest first-time World No. 1.

Bhambri, meanwhile, has a win-loss record of 69-56 with four career titles against his name.

In terms of Grand Slam results in men's doubles, Bhambri has advanced to the third round in the Australian Open (2014) and US Open (2024). The 32-year-old has failed to get past the second round in either the French Open or Wimbledon.

Bhambri did, however, win the 2009 Australian Open junior championship in singles, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the title.

The New Delhi-born player bagged his first ATP tour title when he won the men's doubles crown at the 2023 Mallorca Open having paired up with Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

