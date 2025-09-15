"Strict action will be taken" - WFI President slams Aman Sehrawat after disqualification from World Wrestling Championships 2025

Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has cited strict action against Aman Sehrawat, following the latter's disqualification from the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia.India’s medal hopes at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 took a serious blow with Sehrawat, bronze medallist at last year's Paris Olympics, disqualified from the men’s 57 kg freestyle category after failing to make weight.Stating that Sehrawat hadn't learnt from a similar incident pertaining to Vinesh Phogat at the aforementioned Olympic Games, Sanjay Singh told Sportstar:“Aman pulled out as he could not reduce his weight enough in the morning. He is an experienced wrestler and was a witness to a similar embarrassment [Vinesh Phogat's case] at the Paris Olympics. It seems he has not learnt anything from that episode. Both the wrestler and the support staff, who are assisting him, are responsible for this. Strict action will be taken against both.”Singh also called out Sehrawat's support staff, lashing out at them for the resources wasted in their preparation.“Both the wrestler (Aman) and the support staff, who are assisting him, are responsible for this. Strict action will be taken against both. They have wasted a lot of Government money, which was spent for the (15-day) preparatory camp abroad,” said Singh.Aman Sehrawat disqualified after missing weigh-in by 1.7 kgSehrawat was disqualified from taking part in the 57 kg category of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 on Sunday after a failed weigh-in. Sehrawat, who has consistently been one of the most disciplined and technically sound wrestlers in the country, missed the weight by 1.7 kg during the official weigh-in.Sehrawat had been considered one of India’s biggest hopes for a podium finish following his strong recent form, including a dominant win in the national trials against Rahul to book his spot in the event.His sudden exit before even stepping on the mat came as a shock to Indian fans and wrestling officials alike. Singh’s statement reflects the federation’s serious view of the situation, signalling that accountability will be sought not just from the athlete but also from the coaches and medical team responsible for overseeing his weight-cut and preparations.