"Why are defenders fearing while tackling" - Fans react as Dabang Delhi win one-sided match against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba played out a rather one-sided contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, September 25. Delhi triumphed 47-26, with star raider Ashu Malik creating history with a whopping 23 points of his own.

Dabang Delhi are now leading the points table with 7 wins and a total of 14 points. They have a points difference of 51 and are two points ahead of second placed Puneri Paltan.

Ashu Malik was once again the top performer as he bagged an exceptional 23 points including 20 raid points and 3 bonus points. Neeraj Narwal with 7 raid points assisted Malik in bringing this victory for Dabang Delhi.

Overall defence efforts from the team also helped stop the U Mumba raiders from taking the game away. Legend Fazel Atrachali bagged 4 tackle points while Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Narwal bagged 2 tackle points each.

U Mumba couldn't show up against Dabang Delhi. Sandeep Kumar was the top performer for them with a total of 11 points followed by Sunil Kumar, Rohit and Aanil Mohan Singh with 3 points each. They gained only four tackle points in the match with Sunil Kumar leading the tally with a total of two tackle points.

Overall this match was worth watching as a Dabang Delhi fan and here is how fans reacted to this Pro Kabaddi 2025 encounter:

"Why are defenders fearing while tackling against Ashu Malik. They are kind of scared to tackle him.."

"The defence has to be better when Ajit isn't playing. Anil Chaprana had got a good defensive unit last time he was the coach but had weak raiders. Here we have a raider who is performing well from last 2 matches and one who is out. But the defence is a shambles. Get a group!"

"From next year there should be only one team from Maharashtra that is Puneri Paltan @PuneriPaltan .......@umumba team u disappointed us 😔"

"Bro what happened to us all of a sudden. It was going neck to neck and all of a sudden this 😭😭"

"This was a really disappointing performance from the team, there weren’t any positives to take from today’s match. After waiting so many years for success, hopes are starting to fade this season also. Hopefully, we improve"

Dabang Delhi will look to continue their winning streak in the next match against Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi will be up against Haryana Steelers in their next game on Monday, September 29, on the opening day of the Chennai leg of the tournament. Another win by Dabang Delhi will make their hold on the top position even stronger.

U Mumba will be keen to return to winning ways when they next play home side Tamil Thalaivas on October 1 in Chennai.

