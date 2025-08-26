2025 IndyCar Nashville race: Full schedule, storylines, where to watch, and all to know about Borchetta Bourbon Music City GP

After crowning a new race winner in Christian Rasmussen at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 24, IndyCar heads south for the 2025 season finale. The series will host the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from August 30 to 31 in Nashville, Tennessee.

If Alex Palou had won at Milwaukee, which would've been his ninth race win of the season, all eyes would've been on him in Nashville, as he attempted to chase a record-equaling 10th win in a season. However, with Rasmussen upstaging him, the spotlight won't shine the brightest on the Spaniard.

Home hero Josef Newgarden, born and brought up in Nashville, will be the center of attention at the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway. The Team Penske driver is on a 21-race winless streak since his last victory at Gateway in 2024. Moreover, the two-time Indy 500 winner, who is Penske's worst performer this season, has more to prove, having never won on home soil. His best result in Nashville was a P3 podium finish last year.

Andretti Global's Colton Herta is the defending winner, but hasn't won a race since then. His relatively subpar performance in 2025 has also cost him a potential F1 seat with Cadillac, with his position in the IndyCar championship standings not awarding him the required points on his FIA super license. This unfulfilled season will only make him a bigger threat to Newgarden.

The other threats to Josef Newgarden include his two Team Penske teammates, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas, Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly, and newfound oval specialists Alex Palou and Christian Rasmussen.

Full schedule and session timings for the 2025 IndyCar Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

The race weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, will take place over two days, similar to the schedule of the other short oval weekends this year. The practice sessions and qualification will take place on Saturday, August 30, and the 225-lap race will take place on Sunday.

Here are the session timings for the weekend:

Saturday

Practice 1 - 10:30 am ET

Qualifications - 2 pm ET

High-line and final practice - 4:30 pm ET

Sunday

Race - FOX coverage begins at 2 pm ET, with the race set to green at 2:45 pm ET

Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar race at Nashville? TV channel and streaming details

For American viewers, the day one proceedings of the 2025 IndyCar race weekend in Nashville will be broadcast on FS2. Sunday's proceedings, aka the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, will be broadcast on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a comprehensive list of international broadcasters:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

International fans can also watch the race on IndyCar's official streaming platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

