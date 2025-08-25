Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin give honest opinion about Christian Rasmussen's all-or-nothing style racing after Milwaukee shocker

Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin have given their take on Christian Rasmussen's fearless style of driving following his shock victory in the Snap-On Milwaukee 250. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver started the oval event from P9, but amid all the chaos that ensued in the race, he was able to secure a maiden victory in IndyCar.

Ad

The 250-lap Milwaukee event saw quite a few crashes. The race was brought under caution with 42 laps to go, and amid this, Christian Rasmussen (who was running seventh), among several other drivers, came into the pits for a fresh set of tires.

When the race got going for a 29-lap dash to the checkered flag, the 25-year-old pulled off a breathtaking drive from P7 to overtake top drivers like Pato O'Ward, Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and also the 2025 IndyCar champion Alex Palou, to register a sensational victory at the Milwaukee oval.

Ad

Trending

In line with his gutsy drive, several motorsports personalities have showered praise on him, and via the post-race press conference, second place finisher Alex Palou added the following (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I mean, I knew he was going to race hard. He always races hard. He was going to pass me or go to the wall."

Scott McLaughlin, on his end, added:

Ad

"That's how he races. You got to respect it. I think he's very fast. He's very brave. He makes some really nice split-second decisions... He's been really strong. He's not scared of taking the chance."

Following Christian Rasmussen's shock victory in the 2025 Snap-On Milwaukee race, he is now in 12th place (308 points) in the drivers' standings behind AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas.

Ad

"I knew he was coming": Alex Palou on team radio interaction before Christian Rasmussen's overtake

Alex Palou - Source: Getty

Alex Palou also specifically shed light on the moments leading up to Christian Rasmussen's overtake on him for P1 at the Milwaukee Mile 250 on Sunday (August 24).

Ad

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver overtook Palou on the Milwaukee straight with 16 laps to go. Palou, via the same interaction, further added:

"They were updating me on the radio. I knew that he was fourth. Next corner he was third. Then he was second. He was only a second and a half. Then I started pushing 100%. I wanted to get at least one more second or try and extend a little bit more the laps. I couldn't make it. I knew that he was coming and he didn't caught me by surprise."

While Palou missed out on amassing a 10th victory in the 2025 IndyCar season at Milwaukee, he could achieve this feat at this week's final race of the campaign, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix (Nashville Superspeedway).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.