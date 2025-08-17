3 IndyCar teams that can sign Will Power for 2026

It is a mystery how Will Power has nearly become a free agent before the 2026 IndyCar season. The two-time IndyCar champion is in the last year of his contract with Team Penske. Though he has been the team's best performer of 2025, the Roger Penske-led side surprisingly doesn't seem keen on renewing his contract.Per a revelation by reporter Marshall Pruett, it seems imminent that Team Penske will replace Power with AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas. However, Power won't get a confirmation on his future with the team until the season finale in Nashville from August 29 to 31.If the rumors of his exit from Penske come true, he will have a tough choice ahead of him - jump ship to another team or retire from IndyCar? While we can't predict or speculate about the latter, let's see which teams can sign him if he decides to continue racing in the premier American open-wheel racing series.3. Meyer Shank RacingAfter Will Power's Portland GP victory, his wife, Elizabeth, expressed displeasure about Team Penske keeping mum on his contract situation. However, the other side of the coin delighted her. She revealed that several teams had shown interest in signing him for 2026.Though she didn't name any teams, Meyer Shank Racing could be a potential landing spot for Power. Team owner Michael Shank recently revealed to FOX reporter Kevin Lee that Marcus Armstrong's contract with the team was up. Shank shared that he was looking at the driver market for 2026 to fill the No. 66 entry. Though Armstrong has performed well for MSR this season, including a podium finish in Iowa, the availability of Will Power could radically change his position.At MSR, Power would still be in contention for Top 5 finishes and podiums. The team has a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing, which has been dominating IndyCar in the recent past.2. AJ Foyt RacingDavid Malukas at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: GettyDavid Malukas, who pilots the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy, has been on a Team Penske contract. AJFR has a technical alliance with Penske, which led the latter to field the 23-year-old in AJFR to prove his worth before a promotion. So basically, the No. 4 car is paid for by Penske.If they were to promote Malukas in Will Power's place, AJ Foyt Racing would have to find sponsors for the No. 4 entry. The amount could be around $10 million. If AJFR were to sign Power as part of a swap, the 2018 Indy 500 winner's sponsors would most likely go with him, easing the team's funding worries for the car.With AJFR, Power would remain in the Chevrolet family. This would eliminate any worries about getting used to a Honda engine for the first time in 15 years, unlike with Meyer Shank Racing.1. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - the only team that has publicly shown interest in signing Will PowerRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is the only team that has explicitly shown interest in signing Will Power for 2026. Veteran driver Graham Rahal, whose father Bobby Rahal co-owns the team, has emphasized that Power would be a &quot;great asset&quot; for RLL.He made this comment before the Portland GP. After Will Power won the race to end Team Penske's streak of bad luck, Rahal showered more praise on the two-time IndyCar champion. He said:&quot;I don't know where Will goes. I don't know what Will does. But all I can say is there's not many guys better in this series than Will Power. If I were Team Penske, I don't think I would let him go. But that's just me.&quot;Graham Rahal also highlighted how &quot;impressive&quot; it is that the 44-year-old has been the team's best performer in the recent past, outshining both teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.