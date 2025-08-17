  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • 3 IndyCar teams that can sign Will Power for 2026

3 IndyCar teams that can sign Will Power for 2026

By Yash Kotak
Modified Aug 17, 2025 12:45 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Will Power with the winner's trophy at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

It is a mystery how Will Power has nearly become a free agent before the 2026 IndyCar season. The two-time IndyCar champion is in the last year of his contract with Team Penske. Though he has been the team's best performer of 2025, the Roger Penske-led side surprisingly doesn't seem keen on renewing his contract.

Ad

Per a revelation by reporter Marshall Pruett, it seems imminent that Team Penske will replace Power with AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas. However, Power won't get a confirmation on his future with the team until the season finale in Nashville from August 29 to 31.

If the rumors of his exit from Penske come true, he will have a tough choice ahead of him - jump ship to another team or retire from IndyCar? While we can't predict or speculate about the latter, let's see which teams can sign him if he decides to continue racing in the premier American open-wheel racing series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

3. Meyer Shank Racing

After Will Power's Portland GP victory, his wife, Elizabeth, expressed displeasure about Team Penske keeping mum on his contract situation. However, the other side of the coin delighted her. She revealed that several teams had shown interest in signing him for 2026.

Though she didn't name any teams, Meyer Shank Racing could be a potential landing spot for Power. Team owner Michael Shank recently revealed to FOX reporter Kevin Lee that Marcus Armstrong's contract with the team was up. Shank shared that he was looking at the driver market for 2026 to fill the No. 66 entry. Though Armstrong has performed well for MSR this season, including a podium finish in Iowa, the availability of Will Power could radically change his position.

Ad

At MSR, Power would still be in contention for Top 5 finishes and podiums. The team has a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing, which has been dominating IndyCar in the recent past.

2. AJ Foyt Racing

David Malukas at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
David Malukas at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

David Malukas, who pilots the No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy, has been on a Team Penske contract. AJFR has a technical alliance with Penske, which led the latter to field the 23-year-old in AJFR to prove his worth before a promotion. So basically, the No. 4 car is paid for by Penske.

Ad

If they were to promote Malukas in Will Power's place, AJ Foyt Racing would have to find sponsors for the No. 4 entry. The amount could be around $10 million. If AJFR were to sign Power as part of a swap, the 2018 Indy 500 winner's sponsors would most likely go with him, easing the team's funding worries for the car.

With AJFR, Power would remain in the Chevrolet family. This would eliminate any worries about getting used to a Honda engine for the first time in 15 years, unlike with Meyer Shank Racing.

Ad

1. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - the only team that has publicly shown interest in signing Will Power

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is the only team that has explicitly shown interest in signing Will Power for 2026. Veteran driver Graham Rahal, whose father Bobby Rahal co-owns the team, has emphasized that Power would be a "great asset" for RLL.

Ad

He made this comment before the Portland GP. After Will Power won the race to end Team Penske's streak of bad luck, Rahal showered more praise on the two-time IndyCar champion. He said:

"I don't know where Will goes. I don't know what Will does. But all I can say is there's not many guys better in this series than Will Power. If I were Team Penske, I don't think I would let him go. But that's just me."
Ad

Graham Rahal also highlighted how "impressive" it is that the 44-year-old has been the team's best performer in the recent past, outshining both teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications