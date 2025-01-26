5 IndyCar drivers to watch in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona featuring Alex Palou

With the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona beginning, IndyCar drivers like Alex Palou would also be seen driving around the famous track. Though he has not had great results previously on the track, Palou will be gunning to win the event.

This year, the 63rd edition of the endurance classic will take place. Over the years multiple drivers from various racing realms have participated in the race. Moreover, a total of 61 cars would take part in the event in four different categories, and here are five drivers including Alex Palou, that fans should look out for during the 24 hours of Daytona.

#5 Callum Ilott

The British driver has never taken part in any IMSA race ever bar the 24 hours of Daytona. However, this year is different as he has partnered with Pratt Miller Motorsports in the LMP2 category to get his name on the leaderboard.

Trending

The 26-year-old has experience of endurance cars owing to his campaign in the World Endurance championship. He now switches realms and would be a full-time driver for the newly inbound Prema Racing outfit in the 2025 IndyCar campaign.

#4 Scott McLaughlin

The New Zealander is known for his stern title challenge in 2023 and 2024 in IndyCar. He does not have much experience in the IMSA racing series but has a solitary win at 12 hours of Sebring (2023).

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin will partner with Trackhouse by Corvette for this year's edition. He would aim to win the race in the GTDPRO class and bring home the victory after two failed attempts in the LMP2 category.

#3 Scott Dixon

Dixon is a renowned name in the world of motorsports. He has won six IndyCar championships and already has three victories around the 24 hours of Daytona. The 44-year-old has joined hands with Acura Meyer Shank Racing and is one of the oldest drivers on the endurance grid.

#2 Alex Palou

Unlike the expectations from the reigning champion, Alex Palou is not the number one on our list. Despite his massive talent and accolades earned in IndyCar, he is yet to showcase his skills on the IMSA grid. He has only participated in the race on two earlier occasions, where he achieved a best finish of seventh in 2022.

Alex Palou at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

On the other hand, Alex Palou's work in IndyCar has been enough to guarantee him a spot in the top two and he could be a force to be reckoned with come race day. He would be driving the #93 Acura on race day and fans should look out for him.

# Honourable Mentions

Many past IndyCar drivers are going to participate in the upcoming race. Romain Grosjean is the reserve driver for the Prema Racing outfit in 2025, he will be also taking part in the endurance race. James Hinchcliffe and Kevin Magnussen are other names that have been a part of the IndyCar grid once and would be participating in the 24 hours of Daytona.

#1 Colton Herta

Despite being the youngest on the list, Colton Herta already has two victories at the elusive race. He has won the race in two different categories and will be driving an LMP2 car again.

Colton Herta at the INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The 24-year-old has partnered up with Crowdstrike Racing by APR and is on the lookout to get his 24 hours of Daytona third victory under the belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback