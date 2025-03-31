Amymarie Gaertner shares Spring photo carousel featuring racetrack moment with beau Conor Daly and more 

Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner recently shared an Instagram post with about her highlights from March. A self-taught dancer and choreographer, Gaertner shared a picture of her boyfriend along with others.

Ad

The couple started dating in 2022 and were spotted at the IOWA Speedway paddock the same year. On Sunday, Gaertner shared pictures of various activities throughout the month, which ranged from concerts to her outings at the race tracks along with her boyfriend, Conor Daly. Her caption read:

" 🦋 spring has me smiling"

Ad

Trending

The carousel of pictures featured Dionne Warwick's concert which she attended during the Thermal Club Grand Prix. She also posted pictures along with her friends at a night out and a few other pictures of flowers. Gaertner also posted a picture with her beau Conor Daly at the Thermal Club Grand Prix that took place on March 23.

Amymarie Gaertner has around 1 million followers on Instagram and also has a YouTube channel with 1.28 millon subscribers where she uploads videos of her dancings and drawings. She also featured in a YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp' along with several other Youtubers and made a cameo appearance in the movie 'Six Feet Apart' ( 2013).

Ad

Conor Daly speaks about his love for Indianapolis Motorspeedway while taking part in the IMS test.

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently drove at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway road course for testing, over a month before the Sonsio Grand Prix, which is scheduled for May 10. While speaking to IndyCar, Daly spoke about how much he loves the road course and his dreams of winning on the track.

Ad

"I love driving here. It's such an awesome road course, as well as the oval of course, but just great to test. I mean, testing is so important these days. Every lap counts you want to make sure that when you show up here in May you're not lagging behind at all. Also, I love it here, and it's great to be back," Daly said (0.01 onwards).

Ad

"I wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule I mean ever since my rookie year we led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose," he added.

Ad

Daly's start to the 2025 season has been far from impressive, as she finished 17th in the season-opening race in St. Petersburg while coming 16th in the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The 33-year-old is currently 20th in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback