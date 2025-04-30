Conor Daly drops 3-word comment celebrating Indiana Pacers winning against Milwaukee Bucks

IndyCar driver Conor Daly took to social media to celebrate a huge win for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. After the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a dramatic overtime finish to close out their NBA playoff series, Daly reacted on Instagram with a short three-word message.

The Pacers beat the Bucks 119-118 in overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The win gave Indiana a 4-1 series victory and moved them into the next round, where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top-placed team. The game was played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With just 40 seconds remaining in overtime, Indiana was behind the Bucks 118 to 111. But the Pacers forced two late turnovers and went on an 8-0 run to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton scored the winning shot with 1.3 seconds left, driving past Milwaukee’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton finished with 26 points and 10 assists.

Conor Daly, a lifelong Indiana native and a Pacers fan, reshared an Instagram post made by the Indiana Pacers' official page on his story with a three-word comment.

"What a win! 🤯" he wrote.

After the game, Haliburton admitted he had missed some important shots in the fourth quarter but said his teammates kept him focused.

“I got a little down about it,” Haliburton said about missing the shots. “But my teammates encouraged me to stay with it. They said we would get a chance to win at the end, they would rely on me to do that.”

Conor Daly finds a three-race sponsorship deal for 2025

Conor Daly has secured a three-race primary sponsorship deal with MannKind Corporation for the 2025 season. MannKind appeared on Daly's No. 76 Chevrolet at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13. The other two events include the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1 and the race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15.

Beyond these events, MannKind will continue as an associate sponsor for Daly throughout the rest of the season. Conor Daly, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, is the only known professional racing driver in the USA competing full-time with this condition. The partnership aims to raise awareness about diabetes and innovative treatment options.

Speaking about his continued partnership with MannKind and the opportunity to share his own Diabetes story, Conor Daly shared (via Frontstretch):

"I’m really happy to keep working with MannKind. I’ve learned so much from a lot of the folks there, and we have been able to tell an incredible story. They have helped me share my Type 1 diabetes story with so many around the world, so to be able to represent MannKind and tell my story living with Type 1 diabetes is really amazing."

Daly currently sits 21st in the IndyCar drivers' standings with 32 points to his name. He will be back in racing action on Sunday, May 4, in the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The 90-lap event is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET.

